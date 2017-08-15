Stanton hits No. 44, homers in 6th consecutive game

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton homered in his sixth consecutive game when he hit his 44th home run off San Francisco Giants’ left-hander Madison Bumgarner on Tuesday night.

Stanton has hit 10 home runs in his last 11 games, and 23 in the last 35.

Coming into the game, his 22 homers in 34 games has only been exceeded twice in Major League history with Sammy Sosa hitting 25 in 1998 and Barry Bonds hitting 24 in 2001 according to Elias.

Stanton set the Marlins’ season club record surpassing Gary Sheffield, who hit 42 in 1996.

The record is homering in eight consecutive games by Ken Griffey Jr. for Seattle in 1993, Don Mattingly of the Yankees in 1987 and Dale Long of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1956.

The last player in the majors to homer in six consecutive games was Colorado’s Nolan Arenado, who did it Sept. 1-6, 2015.

