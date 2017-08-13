501.5
Stanton hits homer No. 42 help Marlins sweep Rockies 5-3

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 4:28 pm 08/13/2017 04:28pm
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton, center, is congratulated by teammates after he hit a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered for the fourth straight game, hitting his 42nd of the year to tie the Marlins’ season record, and Miami completed its first series sweep of the Colorado Rockies since 2006, winning 5-3 Sunday.

Stanton homered leading off the third inning to tie Gary Sheffield’s team record set in 1996. The homer was Stanton’s 21st in the past 33 games.

It was the 250th homer of Stanton’s career and came in his 941st game. Only five players since 1913 have reached the 250-milestone faster.

German Marquez (9-5) lost for the first time in his past seven starts, allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings. Marlins starter Vance Worley gave up three runs in four-plus innings but contributed a two-run single.

Javy Guerra (1-0) earned his first victory since 2014 with two scoreless innings. He protected a two-run lead in the fifth, when he came on with runners at second and third and none out, and escaped without allowing a run.

