Stanton hits 47th homer, Marlins rally past Phillies 9-8

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 4:40 pm 08/24/2017 04:40pm
Miami Marlins' Giancarlo Stanton is congratulated after he hit a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia, Pa. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton launched his major league-leading 47th home run, J.T. Realmuto hit an inside-the-park homer and the Miami Marlins overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 9-8 on Thursday.

Stanton led off the third inning with his 14th homer in August, extending his club record for most in one month. He now has seven home runs against the Phillies this season, his most against any one team.

Realmuto tied it at 8 in the sixth inning with a two-run shot, which ricocheted off the wall in left-center and past center fielder Nick Williams.

Realmuto put the Marlins ahead in the eighth with a sacrifice fly off Luis Garcia (1-4).

A.J. Ellis and Christian Yelich also homered for Miami. Rookie Rhys Hoskins and Tommy Joseph homered early as Philadelphia took an 8-3 lead.

Jarlin Garcia (1-2) won in relief and Brad Ziegler picked up his eighth save.

