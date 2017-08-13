Seager’s hit rallies Dodgers over Padres 6-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Corey Seager’s bases-loaded single led to three runs, Cody Bellinger and Chris Taylor added solo homers and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from a sixth-inning deficit to beat the San Diego Padres 6-3 Saturday night.

With their 27th win in 32 games, the Dodgers improved the best record in the major leagues to 82-34, on pace for 115 wins. Los Angeles is 17-3 on Saturdays.

Trailing 3-1 in the sixth, the Dodgers loaded the bases when Chase Utley doubled between walks to Yamani Grandal and Yasiel Puig from Craig Stammen (0-2). Seager followed with a tying single to right as Yasil Puig took third, and when Seager overran first and got caught in a rundown, Puig broke for home and with a headfirst slide beat the throw from first baseman Wil Myers.

Bellinger homered in the seventh off Carter Capps and with 34 home runs is one shy of Mike Piazza. Taylor went deep against Phil Maton in the eighth.

Tony Watson (6-4) pitched a perfect sixth inning for his first win since the Dodgers acquired from from Pittsburgh at the July 31 trade deadline. Kenley Jansen allowed a pair of singles starting the ninth, then retired three in a row — including the last two on strikeouts — for his 31st save in 32 chances.

Utley doubled in the sixth, giving the Dodgers at least two extra-base hits in 56 consecutive games, the most in the major leagues since 1913. Utley was ejected in the ninth by second base umpire Ramon De Jesus following a discussion.

Both starting pitchers went five innings. The Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu allowed three runs and seven hits, and San Diego’s Jhoulys Chacin gave up one run, four hits and four walks.

Justin Turner hit a sacrifice fly in the first. The Padres built their lead on Hunter Renfroe’s RBI double in the third, Chacin’s run-scoring single in the fourth and Wil Myers’ homer in the fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: Manager Andy Green said C Hector Sanchez (concussion), who has not played since pinch hitting Sunday, is available. . RHP Miguel Diaz (right forearm strain) is scheduled to throw a 40-pitch bullpen session next week and expected to be activated later this month.

Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (lower back soreness) is scheduled to throw a second bullpen session Sunday. . Ex-manager Tommy Lasorda fractured his right wrist in a fall. He’s wearing a blue cast. … LHP Rich Hill said he was fine after getting hit on lower throat by a Clayton Richard fastball attempting to bunt Friday. . RHP Chris Hatcher (chest inflammation) is to be activated Sunday. . 1B Adrian Gonzalez (herniated disk) is expected to be activated on the next trip.

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (6-6, 4.81 ERA) is scheduled to make his first start against the Dodgers on Sunday. He is 1-3 with an 8.63 ERA against the Dodgers in three starts and three relief appearances. He has induced 22 ground-ball double plays this season, tied with Texas’ Martin Perez for third most in baseball.

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (10-4, 3.69) is 6-1 with a 2.11 ERA in his last eight starts, but only 2-3 with a 4.29 ERA in seven starts against San Diego.

