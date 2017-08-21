501.5
Sanchez, Abreu power White Sox past Twins 7-6 in 1st game

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 9:03 pm 08/21/2017 09:03pm
Chicago White Sox's Yolmer Sanchez watches his three-run home run during the fourth inning of game one of a baseball double header against the Minnesota Twins Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

CHICAGO (AP) — Yolmer Sanchez homered and drove in four runs, Jose Abreu hit his 25th of the season and the Chicago White Sox held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 7-6 in the first game of a doubleheader Monday.

Carlos Rodon (2-4) pitched effectively into seventh inning for the fifth straight outing to earn his first win since July 3. The left-hander allowed two runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out nine.

Jorge Polanco hit a three-run homer for the Twins off Derek Holland to cut it to 7-6 in the eighth. Holland, who has struggled in 24 starts this season, was charged with three runs in one-third of an inning during his second relief appearance.

Juan Minaya pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Avisail Garcia had three hits and two RBIs for AL-worst Chicago, which has won three of four.

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Latest News MLB News National News Sports
