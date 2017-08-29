Royals end scoreless run at 45 innings, 3 shy of ML record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whit Merrifield homered with two outs in the third inning Tuesday night, ending the Kansas City Royals’ scoreless streak at 45 innings, three shy of the major league record.

Merrifield put Kansas City ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0, getting the Royals their first run since the second inning of a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Thursday.

The major league scoreless record is 48 innings, held by the 1968 Chicago Cubs and the 1906 Philadelphia Athletics.

Merrifield took a 1-1 pitch by Alex Cobb out to left for his 16th home run.

Kansas City had been shut out in four straight games, a first in the American League since the adoption of the designated hitter. No team has been shut out in five straight games since at least 1913, according to information gathered from baseball-reference.com.

