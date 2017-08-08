501.5
Royals bring back Cuthbert from DL, send Torres to Triple-A

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 4:53 pm 08/08/2017 04:53pm
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals reinstated Cheslor Cuthbert from the disabled list and optioned fellow infielder Ramon Torres to Triple-A Omaha before their game Tuesday night against St. Louis.

Cuthbert had been out with a sprained left wrist.

The move allowed the Royals to put Cuthbert at third base and move All-Star third baseman Mike Moustakas to the designated hitter spot. Moustakas has been playing with a sore knee for the past two weeks, and the Royals wanted to give him some rest without taking his bat out of the lineup.

Cuthbert has been out since June 26, and his rehab stint was slowed when he fouled a pitch off his foot. He’d been hitting .346 since returning to games last week.

