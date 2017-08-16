Royals 7, Athletics 6

Kansas City Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Mrrfeld 2b 6 1 0 0 Ra.Dvis cf 5 1 2 0 L.Cain cf 3 1 2 2 Semien ss 5 1 2 2 Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 Lowrie 2b 5 0 2 2 Me.Cbrr rf 5 0 2 0 K.Davis dh 5 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 4 1 2 1 Healy 1b 5 1 2 0 Moss dh 4 0 0 0 Powell pr 0 0 0 0 A.Escbr ss 4 2 3 0 Pinder rf 4 0 1 0 A.Grdon lf 5 0 2 2 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 2 Butera c 4 1 1 1 Joyce lf 4 0 0 0 Garneau c 0 2 0 0 M.Olson ph 1 0 0 0 Maxwell c 1 0 1 0 Totals 39 7 14 7 Totals 39 6 12 6

Kansas City 100 310 011—7 Oakland 002 020 020—6

E_M.Chapman (6), Hosmer (3). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 12, Oakland 9. 2B_A.Escobar (24), Ra.Davis (17). HR_L.Cain (13), Semien (5), M.Chapman (9). SB_Merrifield (22), Ra.Davis (26). CS_A.Gordon (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Kansas City Duffy 5 6 4 4 2 8 Alexander H,3 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Moylan H,15 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Maurer W,2-5 BS,4 1 4 2 2 0 2 Herrera S,26-29 1 1 0 0 0 1 Oakland Blackburn 4 8 4 4 3 2 Castro 1 2 1 1 1 1 Hatcher 1 0 0 0 0 1 Coulombe 1 1 0 0 0 0 Dull 1 1 1 1 2 2 Treinen L,1-3 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Dull (Cain). WP_Coulombe, Herrera.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Will Little; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:37. A_15,239 (37,090).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.