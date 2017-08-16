501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Royals 7, Athletics 6

Royals 7, Athletics 6

By The Associated Press August 16, 2017 7:24 pm 08/16/2017 07:24pm
Kansas City Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mrrfeld 2b 6 1 0 0 Ra.Dvis cf 5 1 2 0
L.Cain cf 3 1 2 2 Semien ss 5 1 2 2
Hosmer 1b 4 1 2 1 Lowrie 2b 5 0 2 2
Me.Cbrr rf 5 0 2 0 K.Davis dh 5 0 0 0
Mstakas 3b 4 1 2 1 Healy 1b 5 1 2 0
Moss dh 4 0 0 0 Powell pr 0 0 0 0
A.Escbr ss 4 2 3 0 Pinder rf 4 0 1 0
A.Grdon lf 5 0 2 2 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 2 2
Butera c 4 1 1 1 Joyce lf 4 0 0 0
Garneau c 0 2 0 0
M.Olson ph 1 0 0 0
Maxwell c 1 0 1 0
Totals 39 7 14 7 Totals 39 6 12 6
Kansas City 100 310 011—7
Oakland 002 020 020—6

E_M.Chapman (6), Hosmer (3). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 12, Oakland 9. 2B_A.Escobar (24), Ra.Davis (17). HR_L.Cain (13), Semien (5), M.Chapman (9). SB_Merrifield (22), Ra.Davis (26). CS_A.Gordon (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Duffy 5 6 4 4 2 8
Alexander H,3 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Moylan H,15 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Maurer W,2-5 BS,4 1 4 2 2 0 2
Herrera S,26-29 1 1 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Blackburn 4 8 4 4 3 2
Castro 1 2 1 1 1 1
Hatcher 1 0 0 0 0 1
Coulombe 1 1 0 0 0 0
Dull 1 1 1 1 2 2
Treinen L,1-3 1 2 1 1 0 1

HBP_by Dull (Cain). WP_Coulombe, Herrera.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Will Little; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:37. A_15,239 (37,090).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.




