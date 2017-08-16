Royals 7, Athletics 6

|Kansas City
|Oakland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Mrrfeld 2b
|6
|1
|0
|0
|Ra.Dvis cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|L.Cain cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Semien ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Me.Cbrr rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|K.Davis dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Healy 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Moss dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Powell pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Escbr ss
|4
|2
|3
|0
|Pinder rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|5
|0
|2
|2
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Butera c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Joyce lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garneau c
|0
|2
|0
|0
|
|M.Olson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maxwell c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|7
|Totals
|39
|6
|12
|6
|Kansas City
|100
|310
|011—7
|Oakland
|002
|020
|020—6
E_M.Chapman (6), Hosmer (3). DP_Oakland 1. LOB_Kansas City 12, Oakland 9. 2B_A.Escobar (24), Ra.Davis (17). HR_L.Cain (13), Semien (5), M.Chapman (9). SB_Merrifield (22), Ra.Davis (26). CS_A.Gordon (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Kansas City
|Duffy
|5
|6
|4
|4
|2
|8
|Alexander H,3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Moylan H,15
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Maurer W,2-5 BS,4
|1
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Herrera S,26-29
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Oakland
|Blackburn
|4
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Castro
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hatcher
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Coulombe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dull
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Treinen L,1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
HBP_by Dull (Cain). WP_Coulombe, Herrera.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Will Little; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:37. A_15,239 (37,090).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.