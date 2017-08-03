Royals 6, Mariners 4

|Seattle
|Kansas City
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Gamel rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrfeld 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|L.Cain cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Me.Cbrr rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Cruz dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|K.Sager 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|S.Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlencia 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Mstakas 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Dyson cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Moss dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Heredia lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|A.Escbr ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grdon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|30
|6
|8
|6
|Seattle
|010
|101
|001—4
|Kansas City
|000
|021
|21x—6
E_Moustakas (7), Valencia (9). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Kansas City 5. 2B_Cruz (19), Valencia (17). HR_K.Seager (15), Valencia (12), Moss 2 (14). SB_Segura 2 (15), J.Dyson (25), L.Cain 2 (19). S_J.Dyson (3), A.Gordon (2).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Gallardo
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Rzepczynski BS,2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pagan L,0-2
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|Cahill
|4
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Minor
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Moylan
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buchter W,4-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soria H,15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Herrera S,24-27
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Gallardo pitched to 2 batters in the 6th
Moylan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:01. A_29,228 (37,903).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.