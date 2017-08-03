501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Royals 6, Mariners 4

Royals 6, Mariners 4

By The Associated Press August 3, 2017 11:32 pm 08/03/2017 11:32pm
Share
Seattle Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gamel rf 5 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 0 0
Segura ss 4 1 0 0 L.Cain cf 3 1 2 1
Cano 2b 4 0 2 1 Me.Cbrr rf 3 0 2 1
Cruz dh 5 0 2 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0
K.Sager 3b 4 1 1 1 S.Perez c 3 0 0 0
Vlencia 1b 3 2 2 1 Mstakas 3b 3 1 1 1
J.Dyson cf 3 0 2 0 Moss dh 4 2 2 3
Heredia lf 4 0 1 1 A.Escbr ss 4 1 1 0
Zunino c 3 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 2 0 0 0
Martin ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 30 6 8 6
Seattle 010 101 001—4
Kansas City 000 021 21x—6

E_Moustakas (7), Valencia (9). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Kansas City 5. 2B_Cruz (19), Valencia (17). HR_K.Seager (15), Valencia (12), Moss 2 (14). SB_Segura 2 (15), J.Dyson (25), L.Cain 2 (19). S_J.Dyson (3), A.Gordon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Gallardo 5 3 3 3 3 1
Rzepczynski BS,2 1 1 0 0 1 1
Pagan L,0-2 2 4 3 2 0 0
Kansas City
Cahill 4 2-3 6 2 2 2 3
Minor 2 2 1 1 0 1
Moylan 0 1 0 0 0 0
Buchter W,4-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Soria H,15 1 0 0 0 0 1
Herrera S,24-27 1 1 1 1 1 1

Gallardo pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Moylan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:01. A_29,228 (37,903).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Ocean City restaurants

Going to the beach? Here are a few restaurant recommendations.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?