Royals 6, Mariners 4

Seattle Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Gamel rf 5 0 0 0 Mrrfeld 2b 4 1 0 0 Segura ss 4 1 0 0 L.Cain cf 3 1 2 1 Cano 2b 4 0 2 1 Me.Cbrr rf 3 0 2 1 Cruz dh 5 0 2 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 K.Sager 3b 4 1 1 1 S.Perez c 3 0 0 0 Vlencia 1b 3 2 2 1 Mstakas 3b 3 1 1 1 J.Dyson cf 3 0 2 0 Moss dh 4 2 2 3 Heredia lf 4 0 1 1 A.Escbr ss 4 1 1 0 Zunino c 3 0 0 0 A.Grdon lf 2 0 0 0 Martin ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 4 10 4 Totals 30 6 8 6

Seattle 010 101 001—4 Kansas City 000 021 21x—6

E_Moustakas (7), Valencia (9). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 9, Kansas City 5. 2B_Cruz (19), Valencia (17). HR_K.Seager (15), Valencia (12), Moss 2 (14). SB_Segura 2 (15), J.Dyson (25), L.Cain 2 (19). S_J.Dyson (3), A.Gordon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Seattle Gallardo 5 3 3 3 3 1 Rzepczynski BS,2 1 1 0 0 1 1 Pagan L,0-2 2 4 3 2 0 0 Kansas City Cahill 4 2-3 6 2 2 2 3 Minor 2 2 1 1 0 1 Moylan 0 1 0 0 0 0 Buchter W,4-3 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Soria H,15 1 0 0 0 0 1 Herrera S,24-27 1 1 1 1 1 1

Gallardo pitched to 2 batters in the 6th

Moylan pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:01. A_29,228 (37,903).

