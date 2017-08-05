Rockies overcome Freeland injury to beat Phillies 4-3

DENVER (AP) — Starter Kyle Freeland left with a strained left groin after facing three batters, Nolan Arenado hit a tying home run in the seventh inning and D.J. LeMahieu singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth to lead the Colorado Rockies over the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 on Friday night..

Freeland, whose 11 wins this season lead major league rookies, appeared to tweak the leg after delivering a pitch to Aaron Altherr. Manager Bud Black and team trainers came out to check Freeland and made the decision to pull him after he threw several warmup pitches.

Rockies spokesman Warren Miller said there was no word on Freeland’s status for his next scheduled start.

Chris Rusin was the first of five Rockies relievers. Mike Dunn (4-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory and Greg Holland got three outs for his 34th save, the most for a Rockies pitcher in 12 years.

With the score tied at 3, Pat Valaika started the eighth by drawing a walk off Luis Garcia (1-3). Garcia retired the next two batters and Charlie Blackmon was then walked intentionally before LeMahieu drove a single to right-center field to score Valaika with the go-ahead run.

The Phillies took a 3-2 lead in the seventh on Altherr’s RBI single but the Rockies came right back in their half against Ricardo Pinto on Arenado’s 25th home run.

Trailing 2-0, the Phillies tied it in the sixth behind Nick Williams’ run-scoring double and Maikel Franco’s RBI triple, both off Antonio Senzatela.

The Rockies broke on top, taking advantage of three first-inning walks by Vince Velasquez that loaded the bases before Carlos Gonzalez delivered a two-out, two-run single.

The Phillies are 0-4 on an eight-game trip.

TRAINERS’ ROOM

Phillies: Catcher Andrew Knapp was held out of the lineup because of a bruised right hand. Knapp left Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels after being struck by a foul ball. Cameron Rupp started at catcher in place of Knapp and Jorge Alfaro was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Rockies: RHP Chad Bettis took another step toward rejoining the team after battling testicular cancer. He pitched into the sixth inning in a rehab start Thursday for the Triple-A Albuquerque Isotopes. Black said Bettis is expected to take another turn with the Isotopes in five days and his status — he remains on the 60-day disabled list — will be re-evaluated after that.

UP NEXT

Phillies: Canadian-born RHP Nick Pivetta (4-6, 5.45 ERA) is slated to start the middle game of the series after pitching six innings of one-run ball in his last start.

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray (3-2, 5.52 ERA) has gone 2-0 with a 3.71 ERA in three previous starts at Coors Field this season.

___

More AP baseball: —https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.