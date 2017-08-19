501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rockies back Marquez with…

Rockies back Marquez with 3 HRs, beat Brewers 8-4

By The Associated Press August 19, 2017 12:10 am 08/19/2017 12:10am
Share
Colorado Rockies' Gerardo Parra follows through on an RBI single off Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Matt Garza during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, in Denver. The Rockies won 8-4. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER (AP) — Charlie Blackmon hit his sixth leadoff home run of the season, German Marquez won for the first time in three weeks and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-4 on Friday night.

Gerardo Parra and Carlos Gonzalez also homered and each drove in two runs, and Nolan Arenado had a two-run triple for the Rockies, who are one game up on the Arizona Diamondbacks for the top NL wild card.

Marquez (10-5) allowed four runs — including three solo shots — in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one while getting his first win since July 29.

The Rockies took the lead with a three-run third. Marquez legged out a double with one out and Blackmon singled to put runners at the corners. Arenado got his two-run triple and Parra followed with a run-scoring single to put Colorado ahead 4-2.

Parra added a solo homer and Gonzalez’s two-run shot a batter later chased Brewers starter Matt Garza (6-7) in the fifth.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?