Rockies 7, Braves 6

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 5 1 1 2 0 2 .335 LeMahieu 2b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .315 Arenado 3b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .311 Reynolds 1b 4 1 1 0 1 2 .277 Parra rf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .346 Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Story ss 3 0 1 2 2 1 .224 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 1 2 .245 Valaika lf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .263 Tapia lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Freeland p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .167 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .429 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Gonzalez ph-rf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .240 Totals 38 7 12 7 4 11

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Inciarte cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .302 Phillips 3b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .289 Freeman 1b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .323 Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .294 Markakis rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .281 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Albies 2b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .272 Swanson ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .227 Newcomb p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .048 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Motte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-M.Adams ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .272 Totals 35 6 13 6 1 6

Colorado 010 030 003—7 12 1 Atlanta 002 002 002—6 13 0

a-struck out for Wisler in the 6th. b-singled for Neshek in the 9th. c-homered for Motte in the 9th.

E_Tapia (3). LOB_Colorado 9, Atlanta 5. 2B_Arenado (39), Story (18), Albies (5). 3B_Albies (4). HR_LeMahieu (5), off Newcomb; Blackmon (31), off Vizcaino; LeMahieu (6), off Vizcaino; M.Adams (19), off Holland. RBIs_Blackmon 2 (82), LeMahieu 2 (55), Story 2 (58), Valaika (34), Phillips (50), Freeman (54), Albies (10), Swanson (42), M.Adams 2 (59). SF_Freeman. S_Newcomb.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Blackmon, Reynolds, Story, Lucroy 2); Atlanta 3 (Albies, Newcomb, L.Adams). RISP_Colorado 2 for 9; Atlanta 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Story, Flowers. LIDP_Freeman. GIDP_Phillips, Flowers.

DP_Colorado 3 (Reynolds), (Arenado, Reynolds), (Story, LeMahieu, Reynolds); Atlanta 1 (Flowers, Albies).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Freeland 6 10 4 4 1 5 85 3.81 Rusin 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.47 Neshek, W, 4-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.60 Holland, H, 1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 10 4.05 McGee, S, 2-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.40 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newcomb 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 5 94 4.36 Wisler 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 6.66 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.36 Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 1 21 3.86 Vizcaino, L, 3-3 0 3 3 3 0 0 11 2.68 Motte 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 3.67

Vizcaino pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_McGee 1-0, Wisler 1-0. HBP_Newcomb (Parra). WP_Motte.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:24. A_32,448 (41,500).

