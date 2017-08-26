Rockies 7, Braves 6

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.335
|LeMahieu 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.315
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Reynolds 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Parra rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.346
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.224
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Valaika lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Tapia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Freeland p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Gonzalez ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|4
|11
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Inciarte cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.302
|Phillips 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.289
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Newcomb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.048
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Motte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-M.Adams ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.272
|Totals
|35
|6
|13
|6
|1
|6
|Colorado
|010
|030
|003—7
|12
|1
|Atlanta
|002
|002
|002—6
|13
|0
a-struck out for Wisler in the 6th. b-singled for Neshek in the 9th. c-homered for Motte in the 9th.
E_Tapia (3). LOB_Colorado 9, Atlanta 5. 2B_Arenado (39), Story (18), Albies (5). 3B_Albies (4). HR_LeMahieu (5), off Newcomb; Blackmon (31), off Vizcaino; LeMahieu (6), off Vizcaino; M.Adams (19), off Holland. RBIs_Blackmon 2 (82), LeMahieu 2 (55), Story 2 (58), Valaika (34), Phillips (50), Freeman (54), Albies (10), Swanson (42), M.Adams 2 (59). SF_Freeman. S_Newcomb.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 5 (Blackmon, Reynolds, Story, Lucroy 2); Atlanta 3 (Albies, Newcomb, L.Adams). RISP_Colorado 2 for 9; Atlanta 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Story, Flowers. LIDP_Freeman. GIDP_Phillips, Flowers.
DP_Colorado 3 (Reynolds), (Arenado, Reynolds), (Story, LeMahieu, Reynolds); Atlanta 1 (Flowers, Albies).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Freeland
|6
|10
|4
|4
|1
|5
|85
|3.81
|Rusin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.47
|Neshek, W, 4-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.60
|Holland, H, 1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|4.05
|McGee, S, 2-5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.40
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|94
|4.36
|Wisler
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|6.66
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.36
|Winkler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.86
|Vizcaino, L, 3-3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|2.68
|Motte
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|3.67
Vizcaino pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_McGee 1-0, Wisler 1-0. HBP_Newcomb (Parra). WP_Motte.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:24. A_32,448 (41,500).
