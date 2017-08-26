501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rockies 7, Braves 6

Rockies 7, Braves 6

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 10:50 pm 08/26/2017 10:50pm
Share
Colorado Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon cf 5 1 1 2 Incarte cf 5 1 2 0
LMahieu 2b 5 2 3 2 Bra.Phl 3b 5 0 2 1
Arenado 3b 5 0 2 0 F.Frman 1b 3 0 0 1
Mar.Ryn 1b 4 1 1 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 1 0
Parra rf 4 2 2 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 2 0
G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 0 0
McGee p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 2 3 1
Story ss 3 0 1 2 Swanson ss 3 1 2 1
Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 Newcomb p 1 0 0 0
Valaika lf 3 0 1 1 Wisler p 0 0 0 0
Tapia lf 1 0 0 0 L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0
Freland p 3 0 0 0 Jose.Rm p 0 0 0 0
Rusin p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0
C.Gnzal ph-rf 1 1 1 0 Motte p 0 0 0 0
M.Adams ph 1 1 1 2
Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 35 6 13 6
Colorado 010 030 003—7
Atlanta 002 002 002—6

E_Tapia (3). DP_Colorado 3, Atlanta 1. LOB_Colorado 9, Atlanta 5. 2B_Arenado (39), Story (18), Albies (5). 3B_Albies (4). HR_Blackmon (31), LeMahieu 2 (6), M.Adams (19). SF_F.Freeman (1). S_Newcomb (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Freeland 6 10 4 4 1 5
Rusin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Neshek W,4-3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Holland H,1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
McGee S,2-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Newcomb 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 5
Wisler 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 2
Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 1
Vizcaino L,3-3 0 3 3 3 0 0
Motte 1 1 0 0 1 1

Vizcaino pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Newcomb (Parra). WP_Motte.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:24. A_32,448 (41,500).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?