Rockies 7, Braves 6

Colorado Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Blckmon cf 5 1 1 2 Incarte cf 5 1 2 0 LMahieu 2b 5 2 3 2 Bra.Phl 3b 5 0 2 1 Arenado 3b 5 0 2 0 F.Frman 1b 3 0 0 1 Mar.Ryn 1b 4 1 1 0 M.Kemp lf 4 0 1 0 Parra rf 4 2 2 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 2 0 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 0 0 McGee p 0 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 2 3 1 Story ss 3 0 1 2 Swanson ss 3 1 2 1 Lucroy c 4 0 0 0 Newcomb p 1 0 0 0 Valaika lf 3 0 1 1 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 Tapia lf 1 0 0 0 L.Adams ph 1 0 0 0 Freland p 3 0 0 0 Jose.Rm p 0 0 0 0 Rusin p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0 C.Gnzal ph-rf 1 1 1 0 Motte p 0 0 0 0 M.Adams ph 1 1 1 2 Totals 38 7 12 7 Totals 35 6 13 6

Colorado 010 030 003—7 Atlanta 002 002 002—6

E_Tapia (3). DP_Colorado 3, Atlanta 1. LOB_Colorado 9, Atlanta 5. 2B_Arenado (39), Story (18), Albies (5). 3B_Albies (4). HR_Blackmon (31), LeMahieu 2 (6), M.Adams (19). SF_F.Freeman (1). S_Newcomb (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Colorado Freeland 6 10 4 4 1 5 Rusin 1 0 0 0 0 1 Neshek W,4-3 1 0 0 0 0 0 Holland H,1 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 McGee S,2-5 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Atlanta Newcomb 4 2-3 7 4 4 2 5 Wisler 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 2 Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 1 Vizcaino L,3-3 0 3 3 3 0 0 Motte 1 1 0 0 1 1

Vizcaino pitched to 3 batters in the 9th

HBP_by Newcomb (Parra). WP_Motte.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:24. A_32,448 (41,500).

