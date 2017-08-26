Rockies 7, Braves 6

|Colorado
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon cf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Incarte cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Bra.Phl 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mar.Ryn 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Kemp lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Parra rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|G.Hllnd p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|2
|3
|1
|Story ss
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Newcomb p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tapia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Adams ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freland p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jose.Rm p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vzcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gnzal ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Motte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Adams ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|38
|7
|12
|7
|Totals
|35
|6
|13
|6
|Colorado
|010
|030
|003—7
|Atlanta
|002
|002
|002—6
E_Tapia (3). DP_Colorado 3, Atlanta 1. LOB_Colorado 9, Atlanta 5. 2B_Arenado (39), Story (18), Albies (5). 3B_Albies (4). HR_Blackmon (31), LeMahieu 2 (6), M.Adams (19). SF_F.Freeman (1). S_Newcomb (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Freeland
|6
|10
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Rusin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Neshek W,4-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland H,1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|McGee S,2-5
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atlanta
|Newcomb
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|Wisler
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Winkler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Vizcaino L,3-3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Motte
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Vizcaino pitched to 3 batters in the 9th
HBP_by Newcomb (Parra). WP_Motte.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:24. A_32,448 (41,500).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.