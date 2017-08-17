Reddick, Morton lead Houston past Arizona 9-5

HOUSTON (AP) — Josh Reddick hit a two-run homer in a four-run eighth, Charlie Morton threw 6 1/3 solid innings as the Houston Astros defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-5 Wednesday night.

After Arizona closed within 5-4 in the top of the eighth, Juan Centeno scored on a wild pitch by David Hernandez, and Derek Fisher scored on a Jose Altuve sacrifice fly before Reddick capped the inning with his 12th home run of the season that just made it over the right field wall.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run home run over the railroad tracks above the left field wall, and J.D. Martinez followed with a solo shot to right-center to cut Houston’s lead to one in the eighth.

Morton (10-5) gave up one run on three hits with nine strikeouts. The right-hander, who tied a career-high with his 10th win of the season, rebounded nicely after being tagged for five runs in his last start.

Taijuan Walker (6-7) allowed five runs, three earned, on nine hits in five innings. Walker has allowed five runs in consecutive starts and has not won since June 21.

Carlos Beltran gave the Astros a 1-0 lead in the second with a monstrous home run into the upper deck in right field. But Brandon Drury tied it at one with an RBI double in the top of the third.

After Marwin Gonzalez walked with the bases loaded to score George Springer, Beltran hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the third to score Altuve and give Houston a 3-1 lead.

Reddick hit an RBI single and Yuli Gurriel followed with an RBI double in the fourth to extend Houston’s lead to 5-1.

Chris Iannetta hit a solo home run in the ninth for Arizona.

TRAINING ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF David Peralta expects to rejoin the team Thursday, manager Torey Lovullo said. He is currently on the paternity leave list. . LHP Robbie Ray (concussion) will make a rehab assignment Thursday with Class A Advanced Visalia.

Astros: RHP Will Harris (right shoulder) threw a bullpen session Wednesday, manager A.J. Hinch said . C Evan Gattis (concussion) did baseball activities, including hitting Wednesday. . RHP Lance McCullers (back) will throw a bullpen session Thursday.

CARLOS’ MILESTONE

Beltran’s homer was the 435th of his career and moved him into 46th place on the list for career home runs, moving past Juan Gonzalez and Andruw Jones.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: LHP Patrick Corbin (9-11) will make his first career start against the Astros Thursday in the finale of the two-game series in Houston. Corbin is looking to build on his last outing on Aug. 12 when he threw 6 2/3 shutout innings against the Cubs.

Astros: RHP Mike Fiers (7-7) will make his 24th start of the season Thursday. Fiers took the loss in his last outing Saturday allowing six runs in four innings.

