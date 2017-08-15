501.5
Red Sox use triple play, 8-run inning to down Cardinals 10-4

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 10:08 pm 08/15/2017 10:08pm
From left, Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers, shortstop Xander Bogaerts and second baseman Eduardo Nunez, celebrate after turning a triple play on a ground out by St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Boston, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Xander Bogaerts had three hits, Hanley Ramirez, Sandy Leon and Jackie Bradley Jr. all added two RBIs and the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Cardinals 10-4 on Tuesday night.

Boston blew the game open courtesy of a wild fifth inning, tallying eight hits and eight runs against Cardinals starter Mike Leake and reliever Matt Bowman. It came an inning after the Red Sox turned their first triple play in six years .

The Red Sox have won 11 of their last 13.

Rick Porcello (7-14) was mostly able to cruise, giving up eight hits and three runs over seven innings to pick up the victory. He has won his past three starts after going winless for more than a month.

Leake (7-11) got the loss and has failed to win in his last four starts. He has yielded 28 hits and 15 earned runs in 15 1/3 innings over his last three outings.

