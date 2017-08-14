501.5
Red Sox rookies Devers, Benintendi key win over Yanks in 10

By The Associated Press August 14, 2017 12:05 am 08/14/2017 12:05am
Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Devers hit a stunning homer off Aroldis Chapman to tie the game in the ninth inning, and fellow Red Sox rookie Andrew Benintendi singled home the go-ahead run in the 10th as Boston beat the New York Yankees 3-2 on Sunday night.

Chris Sale struck out 12 in his latest dominant performance, but Boston trailed 2-1 before the 20-year-old Devers connected on a 103 mph fastball and became the second left-handed hitter to homer off Chapman in his eight-year career.

By winning a battle of hard-throwing bullpens, the Red Sox upped their AL East lead to a season-high 5 1/2 games over rival New York. Boston (67-50) took two of three in the series and is a season-best 17 games over .500 after winning 10 of its past 11.

