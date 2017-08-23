Red Sox 6, Indians 1

|Boston
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|E.Nunez 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|A.Jcksn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Jose.Rm 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|H.Rmirz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bruce rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Guyer lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Diaz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vazquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holt lf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|B.Zmmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|5
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Boston
|000
|010
|014—6
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|010—1
LOB_Boston 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Holt (3). HR_E.Nunez (10), Moreland (15), Encarnacion (29).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Pomeranz W,13-4
|5
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|9
|Kelly H,13
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reed H,8
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Cleveland
|Kluber L,12-4
|7
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|12
|Olson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Smith
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Shaw
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
HBP_by Pomeranz (Bruce), by Kluber (Nunez). WP_Shaw.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:11. A_25,346 (35,051).
