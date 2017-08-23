501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Red Sox 6, Indians 1

Red Sox 6, Indians 1

By The Associated Press August 23, 2017 10:34 pm 08/23/2017 10:34pm
Share
Boston Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
E.Nunez 2b 4 1 2 2 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0
Betts rf 5 0 1 1 A.Jcksn cf 3 0 0 0
Bnntndi cf 3 0 1 0 Jose.Rm 2b 3 0 0 0
H.Rmirz dh 4 0 0 0 Encrnco 1b 3 1 1 1
Devers 3b 4 1 1 0 Bruce rf 3 0 1 0
Bgaerts ss 4 1 1 0 Guyer lf 4 0 1 0
Mreland 1b 4 1 1 1 Y.Diaz dh 3 0 0 0
Vazquez c 4 0 0 0 Gomes c 4 0 0 0
Holt lf 3 2 1 1 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0
B.Zmmer ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 8 5 Totals 30 1 3 1
Boston 000 010 014—6
Cleveland 000 000 010—1

LOB_Boston 5, Cleveland 8. 2B_Holt (3). HR_E.Nunez (10), Moreland (15), Encarnacion (29).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pomeranz W,13-4 5 1-3 2 0 0 4 9
Kelly H,13 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Reed H,8 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 1
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 1 3
Cleveland
Kluber L,12-4 7 2-3 4 2 2 1 12
Olson 0 0 0 0 1 0
Smith 1 3 3 3 0 2
Shaw 1-3 1 1 1 0 0

T.Olson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

HBP_by Pomeranz (Bruce), by Kluber (Nunez). WP_Shaw.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Scott Barry; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:11. A_25,346 (35,051).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?