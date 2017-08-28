Red Sox 6, Blue Jays 5

|Boston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|E.Nunez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|Pearce lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Dnldson 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Betts rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smoak 1b
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Mreland 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Carrera pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|1
|2
|H.Rmirz dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vazquez c
|4
|1
|4
|2
|Barney 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Holt lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Goins ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Lopez c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|6
|12
|5
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|Boston
|011
|000
|400—6
|Toronto
|200
|100
|002—5
E_R.Lopez (2), Pomeranz (3). DP_Boston 2, Toronto 2. LOB_Boston 8, Toronto 9. 2B_Benintendi (19), H.Ramirez (18), Vazquez (14), J.Bautista (22), Morales (21), Pillar (31). HR_E.Nunez (11), Vazquez (4), Smoak (36). SB_Betts (19), Vazquez (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Pomeranz W,14-4
|6
|7
|3
|3
|5
|4
|Reed H,9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Workman H,3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel S,30-34
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Toronto
|Stroman
|6
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Barnes L,2-5 BS,3
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Loup
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Tepera
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Koehler
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Campos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Loup pitched to 3 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, John Tumpane; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:23. A_35,630 (49,282).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.