Red Sox 4, White Sox 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Saladino 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Garcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.146
|Delmonico lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.368
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hanson dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|1
|10
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Holt 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Benintendi lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.268
|Nunez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.350
|Young dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Moreland 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.261
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|2
|8
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000—1
|8
|1
|Boston
|220
|000
|00x—4
|5
|1
E_Saladino (2), Nunez (11). LOB_Chicago 6, Boston 4. 2B_Betts (32), Moreland (24). HR_Anderson (10), off Pomeranz; Benintendi (13), off Shields; Bradley Jr. (13), off Shields. RBIs_Anderson (31), Benintendi 2 (57), Bradley Jr. 2 (43). SB_Benintendi (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Smith, Engel, Hanson); Boston 2 (Nunez, Devers). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Boston 1 for 6.
Runners moved up_Delmonico. LIDP_Anderson. GIDP_Abreu.
DP_Boston 2 (Devers, Holt, Moreland), (Betts, Moreland).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shields, L, 2-4
|6
|5
|4
|3
|1
|6
|93
|6.03
|Beck
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.80
|Holland
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5.27
|Infante
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.55
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pomeranz, W, 11-4
|6
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|8
|100
|3.36
|Boyer, H, 2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.21
|Kimbrel, S, 26-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|1.54
Inherited runners-scored_Holland 1-0, Boyer 2-0. HBP_Kimbrel (Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:41. A_36,599 (37,499).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.