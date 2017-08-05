501.5
Red Sox 4, White Sox 1

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 10:02 pm 08/05/2017 10:02pm
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Anderson ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .237
Saladino 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Abreu 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .293
Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .284
Moncada 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .146
Delmonico lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .368
Engel cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Hanson dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Totals 32 1 8 1 1 10
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Holt 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .210
Benintendi lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .268
Nunez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .350
Young dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Moreland 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .245
Vazquez c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .280
Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .261
Totals 30 4 5 4 2 8
Chicago 100 000 000—1 8 1
Boston 220 000 00x—4 5 1

E_Saladino (2), Nunez (11). LOB_Chicago 6, Boston 4. 2B_Betts (32), Moreland (24). HR_Anderson (10), off Pomeranz; Benintendi (13), off Shields; Bradley Jr. (13), off Shields. RBIs_Anderson (31), Benintendi 2 (57), Bradley Jr. 2 (43). SB_Benintendi (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Smith, Engel, Hanson); Boston 2 (Nunez, Devers). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Boston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Delmonico. LIDP_Anderson. GIDP_Abreu.

DP_Boston 2 (Devers, Holt, Moreland), (Betts, Moreland).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Shields, L, 2-4 6 5 4 3 1 6 93 6.03
Beck 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.80
Holland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.27
Infante 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.55
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pomeranz, W, 11-4 6 1-3 7 1 1 1 8 100 3.36
Boyer, H, 2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.21
Kimbrel, S, 26-30 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.54

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 1-0, Boyer 2-0. HBP_Kimbrel (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:41. A_36,599 (37,499).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

