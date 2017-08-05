Red Sox 4, White Sox 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Anderson ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .237 Saladino 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Abreu 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .293 Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Garcia rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Moncada 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .146 Delmonico lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .368 Engel cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Hanson dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Totals 32 1 8 1 1 10

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269 Holt 2b 4 1 0 0 0 1 .210 Benintendi lf 3 1 2 2 1 0 .268 Nunez ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .320 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .350 Young dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Moreland 1b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .245 Vazquez c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .280 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 2 0 2 .261 Totals 30 4 5 4 2 8

Chicago 100 000 000—1 8 1 Boston 220 000 00x—4 5 1

E_Saladino (2), Nunez (11). LOB_Chicago 6, Boston 4. 2B_Betts (32), Moreland (24). HR_Anderson (10), off Pomeranz; Benintendi (13), off Shields; Bradley Jr. (13), off Shields. RBIs_Anderson (31), Benintendi 2 (57), Bradley Jr. 2 (43). SB_Benintendi (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Smith, Engel, Hanson); Boston 2 (Nunez, Devers). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Boston 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Delmonico. LIDP_Anderson. GIDP_Abreu.

DP_Boston 2 (Devers, Holt, Moreland), (Betts, Moreland).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shields, L, 2-4 6 5 4 3 1 6 93 6.03 Beck 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 13 4.80 Holland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 5.27 Infante 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.55 Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pomeranz, W, 11-4 6 1-3 7 1 1 1 8 100 3.36 Boyer, H, 2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 3.21 Kimbrel, S, 26-30 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 1.54

Inherited runners-scored_Holland 1-0, Boyer 2-0. HBP_Kimbrel (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:41. A_36,599 (37,499).

