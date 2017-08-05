501.5
Red Sox 4, White Sox 1

By The Associated Press August 5, 2017 10:02 pm 08/05/2017 10:02pm
Chicago Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Andrs ss 4 1 2 1 Betts rf 4 0 1 0
Sladino 3b 4 0 0 0 Holt 2b 4 1 0 0
Abreu 1b 4 0 2 0 Bnntndi lf 3 1 2 2
K.Smith c 4 0 0 0 E.Nunez ss 4 0 0 0
L.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0
Moncada 2b 4 0 1 0 Young dh 3 0 0 0
Dlmnico lf 3 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 3 1 1 0
Engel cf 3 0 1 0 Vazquez c 2 0 0 0
Hanson dh 3 0 1 0 Brdly J cf 3 1 1 2
Totals 32 1 8 1 Totals 30 4 5 4
Chicago 100 000 000—1
Boston 220 000 00x—4

E_E.Nunez (11), Saladino (2). DP_Boston 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Boston 4. 2B_Betts (32), Moreland (24). HR_T.Anderson (10), Benintendi (13), Bradley Jr. (13). SB_Benintendi (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Shields L,2-4 6 5 4 3 1 6
Beck 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Holland 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Infante 1 0 0 0 0 1
Boston
Pomeranz W,11-4 6 1-3 7 1 1 1 8
Boyer H,2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Kimbrel S,26-30 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Kimbrel (Garcia).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:41. A_36,599 (37,499).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

