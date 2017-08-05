Red Sox 4, White Sox 1

|Chicago
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Andrs ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sladino 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|K.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Young dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dlmnico lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mreland 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Vazquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hanson dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brdly J cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|30
|4
|5
|4
|Chicago
|100
|000
|000—1
|Boston
|220
|000
|00x—4
E_E.Nunez (11), Saladino (2). DP_Boston 2. LOB_Chicago 6, Boston 4. 2B_Betts (32), Moreland (24). HR_T.Anderson (10), Benintendi (13), Bradley Jr. (13). SB_Benintendi (11).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Shields L,2-4
|6
|5
|4
|3
|1
|6
|Beck
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Holland
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Infante
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Boston
|Pomeranz W,11-4
|6
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|8
|Boyer H,2
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kimbrel S,26-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Kimbrel (Garcia).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Jerry Layne; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:41. A_36,599 (37,499).
