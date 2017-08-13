501.5
Red Sox 3, Yankees 2

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 11:58 pm 08/13/2017 11:58pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .318
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .268
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 1 1 0 .279
Ramirez 1b 4 0 0 0 1 4 .250
Vazquez c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Young dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .245
a-Devers ph-dh 3 1 1 1 0 1 .328
Bogaerts ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .275
Holt 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .208
Leon c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .238
c-Moreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .258
Totals 34 3 4 3 6 12
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Chapman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gardner lf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .251
Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .280
Judge rf 4 0 1 0 1 3 .289
Sanchez dh-c 4 0 1 0 1 2 .269
Frazier 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .211
Gregorius ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .309
Headley 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .272
Torreyes 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .285
Romine c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .220
b-Ellsbury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Chapman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 5 2 5 15
Boston 000 010 001 1—3 4 0
New York 000 010 010 0—2 5 0

a-struck out for Young in the 6th. b-grounded out for Romine in the 9th. c-struck out for Leon in the 10th.

LOB_Boston 8, New York 8. 3B_Romine (1). HR_Devers (4), off Chapman. RBIs_Benintendi (66), Bradley Jr. (45), Devers (10), Frazier (54), Romine (21). SB_Hicks (8), Judge (7). SF_Frazier. S_Torreyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Leon, Devers 2); New York 5 (Gardner 2, Sanchez, Frazier, Gregorius). RISP_Boston 2 for 8; New York 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Ellsbury.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale 7 4 1 1 2 12 114 2.51
Barnes 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 21 3.34
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 3.86
Reed 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.21
Kimbrel, W, 4-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 23 1.44
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 5 1-3 2 1 1 3 4 84 3.94
Robertson 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 23 2.35
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.30
Chapman, L, 4-2, BS, 4-19 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 3 26 3.48
Kahnle 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 18 2.35

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-0, Kimbrel 1-0, Robertson 1-0, Kahnle 2-1. HBP_Chapman (Bradley Jr.). WP_Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:40. A_46,610 (49,642).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

