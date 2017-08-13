Red Sox 3, Yankees 2

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nunez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.279
|Ramirez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.250
|Vazquez c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Young dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|a-Devers ph-dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.328
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.275
|Holt 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|Leon c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|c-Moreland ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|34
|3
|4
|3
|6
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chapman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Gardner lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.251
|Hicks cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Judge rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.289
|Sanchez dh-c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.269
|Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.211
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.309
|Headley 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.272
|Torreyes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.285
|Romine c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|b-Ellsbury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Chapman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kahnle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|5
|15
|Boston
|000
|010
|001
|1—3
|4
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|010
|0—2
|5
|0
a-struck out for Young in the 6th. b-grounded out for Romine in the 9th. c-struck out for Leon in the 10th.
LOB_Boston 8, New York 8. 3B_Romine (1). HR_Devers (4), off Chapman. RBIs_Benintendi (66), Bradley Jr. (45), Devers (10), Frazier (54), Romine (21). SB_Hicks (8), Judge (7). SF_Frazier. S_Torreyes.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 4 (Bogaerts, Leon, Devers 2); New York 5 (Gardner 2, Sanchez, Frazier, Gregorius). RISP_Boston 2 for 8; New York 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Ellsbury.
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale
|7
|4
|1
|1
|2
|12
|114
|2.51
|Barnes
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|21
|3.34
|Scott
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3.86
|Reed
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.21
|Kimbrel, W, 4-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|1.44
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|84
|3.94
|Robertson
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|2.35
|Betances
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.30
|Chapman, L, 4-2, BS, 4-19
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|26
|3.48
|Chapman, L, 4-2, BS, 4-19
|1
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|26
|3.48
|Kahnle
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|2.35
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-0, Kimbrel 1-0, Robertson 1-0, Kahnle 2-1. HBP_Chapman (Bradley Jr.). WP_Montgomery.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Culbreth; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_3:40. A_46,610 (49,642).
