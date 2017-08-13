Red Sox 3, Yankees 2, 10 innings,

Boston New York ab r h bi ab r h bi E.Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 Gardner lf 5 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 1 Judge rf 4 0 1 0 H.Rmirz 1b 4 0 0 0 G.Sanch dh-c 4 0 1 0 Vazquez c 0 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 0 1 Young dh 2 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0 Devers ph-dh 3 1 1 1 Headley 1b 3 1 1 0 Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Trreyes 2b 2 0 0 0 Holt 2b 3 1 1 0 Au.Rmne c 3 0 1 1 Leon c 3 0 0 0 Ellsbry ph 1 0 0 0 Mreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Kahnle p 0 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 3 1 1 1 Totals 34 3 4 3 Totals 33 2 5 2

Boston 000 010 001 1—3 New York 000 010 010 0—2

LOB_Boston 8, New York 8. 3B_Au.Romine (1). HR_Devers (4). SB_A.Hicks (8), Judge (7). SF_T.Frazier (4). S_Torreyes (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Sale 7 4 1 1 2 12 Barnes 2-3 1 1 1 2 0 Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Reed 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Kimbrel W,4-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 New York Montgomery 5 1-3 2 1 1 3 4 Robertson 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3 Betances 1 0 0 0 0 1 Chapman L,4-2 BS,4 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 3 Kahnle 2-3 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Chapman (Bradley Jr.). WP_Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:40. A_46,610 (49,642).

