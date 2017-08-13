501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Red Sox 3, Yankees…

Red Sox 3, Yankees 2, 10 innings,

By The Associated Press August 13, 2017 11:58 pm 08/13/2017 11:58pm
Boston New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
E.Nunez 3b 4 0 0 0 Gardner lf 5 0 0 0
Betts rf 4 0 0 0 A.Hicks cf 4 1 1 0
Bnntndi lf 4 0 1 1 Judge rf 4 0 1 0
H.Rmirz 1b 4 0 0 0 G.Sanch dh-c 4 0 1 0
Vazquez c 0 0 0 0 T.Frzer 3b 3 0 0 1
Young dh 2 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 0 0 0
Devers ph-dh 3 1 1 1 Headley 1b 3 1 1 0
Bgaerts ss 3 0 0 0 Trreyes 2b 2 0 0 0
Holt 2b 3 1 1 0 Au.Rmne c 3 0 1 1
Leon c 3 0 0 0 Ellsbry ph 1 0 0 0
Mreland ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Kahnle p 0 0 0 0
Brdly J cf 3 1 1 1
Totals 34 3 4 3 Totals 33 2 5 2
Boston 000 010 001 1—3
New York 000 010 010 0—2

LOB_Boston 8, New York 8. 3B_Au.Romine (1). HR_Devers (4). SB_A.Hicks (8), Judge (7). SF_T.Frazier (4). S_Torreyes (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Sale 7 4 1 1 2 12
Barnes 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Scott 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Reed 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Kimbrel W,4-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
New York
Montgomery 5 1-3 2 1 1 3 4
Robertson 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 3
Betances 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chapman L,4-2 BS,4 1 1-3 1 2 2 1 3
Kahnle 2-3 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Chapman (Bradley Jr.). WP_Montgomery.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_3:40. A_46,610 (49,642).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

