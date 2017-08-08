Red Sox 2, Rays 0

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi E.Nunez 2b 5 0 3 0 Bourjos cf 4 0 1 0 Pedroia dh 4 1 0 0 Plouffe 3b 3 0 0 0 Bnntndi lf 4 0 2 0 Duda ph 1 0 0 0 Betts rf 4 0 1 0 Lngoria dh 4 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 0 1 Mrrison 1b 3 0 0 0 Bgaerts ss 4 1 3 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Mreland 1b 4 0 1 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 1 0 Leon c 4 0 0 0 Hchvrra ss 3 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 0 2 1 Daniel. 2b 3 0 0 0 M.Smith lf 3 0 0 0 Totals 37 2 12 2 Totals 30 0 2 0

Boston 000 100 001—2 Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0

E_Devers (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_E.Nunez 2 (27). SB_Benintendi (13), Bogaerts (11).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Sale W,14-4 8 2 0 0 1 13 Kimbrel S,28-32 1 0 0 0 0 3 Tampa Bay Pruitt L,6-3 6 7 1 1 1 5 Alvarado 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Romo 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Stanek 1 3 1 1 0 1

WP_Sale.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:52. A_22,328 (31,042).

