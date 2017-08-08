Red Sox 2, Rays 0

|Boston
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|E.Nunez 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|Bourjos cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pedroia dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Plouffe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lngoria dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Mrrison 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bgaerts ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Leon c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Daniel. 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|2
|12
|2
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|Boston
|000
|100
|001—2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Devers (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_E.Nunez 2 (27). SB_Benintendi (13), Bogaerts (11).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Sale W,14-4
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|Kimbrel S,28-32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Tampa Bay
|Pruitt L,6-3
|6
|7
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Alvarado
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Stanek
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
WP_Sale.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:52. A_22,328 (31,042).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.