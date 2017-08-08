Red Sox 2, Rays 0

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Nunez 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .323 Pedroia dh 4 1 0 0 1 0 .303 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .272 Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Devers 3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .319 Bogaerts ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .285 Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Leon c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .261 Totals 37 2 12 2 1 7

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bourjos cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .237 Plouffe 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208 a-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254 Longoria dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Morrison 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .249 Souza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Ramos c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .187 Hechavarria ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Robertson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Smith lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Totals 30 0 2 0 1 16

Boston 000 100 001—2 12 1 Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 2 0

a-struck out for Plouffe in the 9th.

E_Devers (2). LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Nunez 2 (27). RBIs_Devers (7), Bradley Jr. (44). SB_Benintendi (13), Bogaerts (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Pedroia 2, Betts, Devers, Moreland 3); Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria). RISP_Boston 1 for 14; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Pedroia. FIDP_Nunez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Morrison, Smith).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sale, W, 14-4 8 2 0 0 1 13 112 2.57 Kimbrel, S, 28-32 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.48 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pruitt, L, 6-3 6 7 1 1 1 5 95 5.14 Alvarado 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.23 Romo 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 5.51 Stanek 1 3 1 1 0 1 25 6.39

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-0. WP_Sale.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:52. A_22,328 (31,042).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.