Red Sox 2, Rays 0

By The Associated Press August 8, 2017 10:12 pm 08/08/2017 10:12pm
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nunez 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .323
Pedroia dh 4 1 0 0 1 0 .303
Benintendi lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .272
Betts rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269
Devers 3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .319
Bogaerts ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .285
Moreland 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242
Leon c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .240
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .261
Totals 37 2 12 2 1 7
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bourjos cf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .237
Plouffe 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208
a-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Longoria dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .269
Morrison 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .249
Souza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Ramos c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .187
Hechavarria ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Robertson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Smith lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Totals 30 0 2 0 1 16
Boston 000 100 001—2 12 1
Tampa Bay 000 000 000—0 2 0

a-struck out for Plouffe in the 9th.

E_Devers (2). LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Nunez 2 (27). RBIs_Devers (7), Bradley Jr. (44). SB_Benintendi (13), Bogaerts (11).

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Pedroia 2, Betts, Devers, Moreland 3); Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria). RISP_Boston 1 for 14; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Pedroia. FIDP_Nunez.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Morrison, Smith).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sale, W, 14-4 8 2 0 0 1 13 112 2.57
Kimbrel, S, 28-32 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 1.48
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pruitt, L, 6-3 6 7 1 1 1 5 95 5.14
Alvarado 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 5.23
Romo 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 5.51
Stanek 1 3 1 1 0 1 25 6.39

Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-0. WP_Sale.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_2:52. A_22,328 (31,042).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

