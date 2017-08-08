Red Sox 2, Rays 0

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nunez 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.323
|Pedroia dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.303
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Moreland 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Leon c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Totals
|37
|2
|12
|2
|1
|7
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bourjos cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Plouffe 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|a-Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Longoria dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Morrison 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.249
|Souza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Hechavarria ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Robertson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|1
|16
|Boston
|000
|100
|001—2
|12
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
a-struck out for Plouffe in the 9th.
E_Devers (2). LOB_Boston 9, Tampa Bay 4. 2B_Nunez 2 (27). RBIs_Devers (7), Bradley Jr. (44). SB_Benintendi (13), Bogaerts (11).
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 7 (Pedroia 2, Betts, Devers, Moreland 3); Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria). RISP_Boston 1 for 14; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Pedroia. FIDP_Nunez.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Morrison, Smith).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sale, W, 14-4
|8
|2
|0
|0
|1
|13
|112
|2.57
|Kimbrel, S, 28-32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|1.48
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pruitt, L, 6-3
|6
|7
|1
|1
|1
|5
|95
|5.14
|Alvarado
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.23
|Romo
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.51
|Stanek
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|25
|6.39
Inherited runners-scored_Romo 1-0. WP_Sale.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_2:52. A_22,328 (31,042).
