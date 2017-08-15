Red Sox 10, Cardinals 4

|St. Louis
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Crpnter 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E.Nunez 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Voit ph-1b
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bnntndi lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Young lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Fowler cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|H.Rmirz dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Y.Mlina c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|C.Kelly ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Bgaerts ss
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Gyorko 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mreland 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|G.Grcia 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Holt 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Leon c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mrtinez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brdly J cf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Grichuk rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|38
|10
|15
|10
|St. Louis
|000
|003
|010—
|4
|Boston
|100
|081
|00x—10
E_G.Garcia (5). DP_St. Louis 2, Boston 2. TP_Boston 1. LOB_St. Louis 5, Boston 9. 2B_Voit (8), Fowler (16), H.Ramirez (15), Leon (11).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|St. Louis
|Leake L,7-11
|4
|1-3
|9
|8
|8
|2
|2
|Bowman
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Cecil
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Brebbia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tuivailala
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|Porcello W,7-14
|7
|8
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Kelly
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Scott
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by Leake (Bradley Jr.), by Leake (Benintendi). WP_Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:52. A_37,345 (37,499).
