Red Sox 10, Cardinals 4

St. Louis Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Crpnter 1b 1 0 0 0 E.Nunez 2b 5 1 2 1 Voit ph-1b 2 2 2 0 Betts rf 5 1 1 0 Pham lf 4 1 1 0 Bnntndi lf 3 2 1 0 DeJong ss 4 0 2 1 Young lf 1 0 0 0 Fowler cf 4 1 3 2 H.Rmirz dh 4 1 2 2 Y.Mlina c 2 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 2 2 1 C.Kelly ph-c 2 0 1 1 Bgaerts ss 5 1 3 1 Gyorko 3b 3 0 1 0 Mreland 1b 4 1 2 1 G.Grcia 3b 1 0 0 0 Holt 1b 1 0 0 0 Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 Leon c 4 1 1 2 Mrtinez dh 3 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 2 0 1 2 Grichuk rf 3 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 10 4 Totals 38 10 15 10

St. Louis 000 003 010— 4 Boston 100 081 00x—10

E_G.Garcia (5). DP_St. Louis 2, Boston 2. TP_Boston 1. LOB_St. Louis 5, Boston 9. 2B_Voit (8), Fowler (16), H.Ramirez (15), Leon (11).

IP H R ER BB SO St. Louis Leake L,7-11 4 1-3 9 8 8 2 2 Bowman 2-3 3 1 1 0 0 Cecil 1 3 1 1 1 1 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 0 2 Tuivailala 1 0 0 0 0 0 Boston Porcello W,7-14 7 8 3 3 2 6 Kelly 1 2 1 1 0 1 Scott 1 0 0 0 1 2

HBP_by Leake (Bradley Jr.), by Leake (Benintendi). WP_Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Chris Segal; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:52. A_37,345 (37,499).

