Rays’ Odorizzi leaves game after line drive hits foot

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 9:41 pm 08/09/2017 09:41pm
A Tampa Bay Rays trainer and manager Kevin Cash, right, help pitcher Jake Odorizzi, center, off the field after he was hit by a line drive on his right leg from Boston Red Sox's Eduardo Nunez during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays right-hander Jake Odorizzi left Wednesday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning after being struck squarely on the right foot by a line drive.

Odorizzi, pitching for the first time since July 23 after missing two starts due to a lower back strain, was helped off the field after Eduardo Nunez led off the inning with the single that bounced off Odorizzi’s foot. The pitcher remained face down on the mound for several seconds before being helped to his feet.

X-rays were negative. The Rays called the injury a contusion.

