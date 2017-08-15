Rays 6, Blue Jays 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dickerson lf 6 0 1 1 0 2 .284 Duda 1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .244 Longoria 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Morrison dh 4 1 2 0 1 0 .249 Souza Jr. rf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .262 Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271 a-Bourjos ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Ramos c 4 1 3 1 1 0 .196 Hechavarria ss 4 1 1 1 1 0 .235 Robertson 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .224 Totals 41 6 13 6 5 5

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bautista rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .214 Donaldson 3b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .263 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Pearce lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Pillar cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .247 Refsnyder 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .172 b-Aoki ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Ohlman c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 c-Carrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Barney ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .227 d-Goins ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Totals 34 4 8 4 1 6

Tampa Bay 002 220 000—6 13 1 Toronto 010 030 000—4 8 2

a-struck out for Smith in the 9th. b-struck out for Refsnyder in the 9th. c-struck out for Ohlman in the 9th. d-grounded out for Barney in the 9th.

E_Ramos (2), Ohlman (2), Barney (7). LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 5. 2B_Morrison (18), Souza Jr. (19), Hechavarria (6), Robertson (6), Bautista (20), Pillar (27). HR_Duda (21), off Estrada; Ramos (5), off Estrada; Donaldson (18), off Snell. RBIs_Dickerson (54), Duda 2 (43), Ramos (15), Hechavarria (14), Robertson (17), Donaldson 3 (50), Pillar (29). SB_Dickerson (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 8 (Dickerson 2, Duda 2, Longoria, Smith, Ramos 2); Toronto 1 (Ohlman). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 11; Toronto 1 for 3.

GIDP_Smoak.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Longoria, Duda); Toronto 1 (Refsnyder, Barney).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell, W, 1-6 6 7 4 4 1 4 108 4.78 Cishek, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.17 Hunter, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.71 Colome, S, 35-40 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.25 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Estrada, L, 5-8 4 1-3 10 6 6 4 3 88 5.09 Dermody 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 12.60 Barnes 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.90 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.28 Mayza 1 2 0 0 0 1 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Dermody 3-0, Barnes 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:13. A_33,718 (49,282).

