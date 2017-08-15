Rays 6, Blue Jays 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dickerson lf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.284
|Duda 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Longoria 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Morrison dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|a-Bourjos ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.196
|Hechavarria ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.235
|Robertson 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.224
|Totals
|41
|6
|13
|6
|5
|5
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Bautista rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.263
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Pearce lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.247
|Refsnyder 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|b-Aoki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Ohlman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|c-Carrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Barney ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|d-Goins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|1
|6
|Tampa Bay
|002
|220
|000—6
|13
|1
|Toronto
|010
|030
|000—4
|8
|2
a-struck out for Smith in the 9th. b-struck out for Refsnyder in the 9th. c-struck out for Ohlman in the 9th. d-grounded out for Barney in the 9th.
E_Ramos (2), Ohlman (2), Barney (7). LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 5. 2B_Morrison (18), Souza Jr. (19), Hechavarria (6), Robertson (6), Bautista (20), Pillar (27). HR_Duda (21), off Estrada; Ramos (5), off Estrada; Donaldson (18), off Snell. RBIs_Dickerson (54), Duda 2 (43), Ramos (15), Hechavarria (14), Robertson (17), Donaldson 3 (50), Pillar (29). SB_Dickerson (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 8 (Dickerson 2, Duda 2, Longoria, Smith, Ramos 2); Toronto 1 (Ohlman). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 11; Toronto 1 for 3.
GIDP_Smoak.
DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Longoria, Duda); Toronto 1 (Refsnyder, Barney).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell, W, 1-6
|6
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|108
|4.78
|Cishek, H, 9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|2.17
|Hunter, H, 15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.71
|Colome, S, 35-40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|3.25
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Estrada, L, 5-8
|4
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|4
|3
|88
|5.09
|Dermody
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|12.60
|Barnes
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|2.90
|Tepera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.28
|Mayza
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Dermody 3-0, Barnes 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:13. A_33,718 (49,282).
