Rays 6, Blue Jays 4

Rays 6, Blue Jays 4

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 10:32 pm 08/15/2017 10:32pm
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dickerson lf 6 0 1 1 0 2 .284
Duda 1b 5 1 1 2 0 0 .244
Longoria 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Morrison dh 4 1 2 0 1 0 .249
Souza Jr. rf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .262
Smith cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .271
a-Bourjos ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Ramos c 4 1 3 1 1 0 .196
Hechavarria ss 4 1 1 1 1 0 .235
Robertson 2b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .224
Totals 41 6 13 6 5 5
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bautista rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .214
Donaldson 3b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .263
Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .296
Morales dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Pearce lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Pillar cf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .247
Refsnyder 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .172
b-Aoki ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Ohlman c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
c-Carrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Barney ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .227
d-Goins ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .216
Totals 34 4 8 4 1 6
Tampa Bay 002 220 000—6 13 1
Toronto 010 030 000—4 8 2

a-struck out for Smith in the 9th. b-struck out for Refsnyder in the 9th. c-struck out for Ohlman in the 9th. d-grounded out for Barney in the 9th.

E_Ramos (2), Ohlman (2), Barney (7). LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 5. 2B_Morrison (18), Souza Jr. (19), Hechavarria (6), Robertson (6), Bautista (20), Pillar (27). HR_Duda (21), off Estrada; Ramos (5), off Estrada; Donaldson (18), off Snell. RBIs_Dickerson (54), Duda 2 (43), Ramos (15), Hechavarria (14), Robertson (17), Donaldson 3 (50), Pillar (29). SB_Dickerson (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 8 (Dickerson 2, Duda 2, Longoria, Smith, Ramos 2); Toronto 1 (Ohlman). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 11; Toronto 1 for 3.

GIDP_Smoak.

DP_Tampa Bay 1 (Robertson, Longoria, Duda); Toronto 1 (Refsnyder, Barney).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell, W, 1-6 6 7 4 4 1 4 108 4.78
Cishek, H, 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2.17
Hunter, H, 15 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 1.71
Colome, S, 35-40 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.25
Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Estrada, L, 5-8 4 1-3 10 6 6 4 3 88 5.09
Dermody 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 12.60
Barnes 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 22 2.90
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.28
Mayza 1 2 0 0 0 1 23 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Dermody 3-0, Barnes 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:13. A_33,718 (49,282).

