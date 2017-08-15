Rays 6, Blue Jays 4

501.5
By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 10:32 pm 08/15/2017 10:32pm
Tampa Bay Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Dckrson lf 6 0 1 1 J.Btsta rf 4 1 1 0
Duda 1b 5 1 1 2 Dnldson 3b 3 1 2 3
Lngoria 3b 5 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0
Mrrison dh 4 1 2 0 Morales dh 4 0 0 0
Sza Jr. rf 4 1 2 0 Pearce lf 4 1 1 0
M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 2 1
Bourjos ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr 2b 2 0 0 0
W.Ramos c 4 1 3 1 Aoki ph 1 0 0 0
Hchvrra ss 4 1 1 1 Ohlman c 3 0 0 0
Dan.Rbr 2b 4 1 2 1 Carrera ph 1 0 0 0
Barney ss 3 1 1 0
Goins ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 41 6 13 6 Totals 34 4 8 4
Tampa Bay 002 220 000—6
Toronto 010 030 000—4

E_Ohlman (2), Barney (7), W.Ramos (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 5. 2B_Morrison (18), Souza Jr. (19), Hechavarria (6), Dan.Robertson (6), J.Bautista (20), Pillar (27). HR_Duda (21), W.Ramos (5), Donaldson (18). SB_Dickerson (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Snell W,1-6 6 7 4 4 1 4
Cishek H,9 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hunter H,15 1 0 0 0 0 0
Colome S,35-40 1 0 0 0 0 2
Toronto
Estrada L,5-8 4 1-3 10 6 6 4 3
Dermody 1 0 0 0 1 0
Barnes 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 0
Mayza 1 2 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:13. A_33,718 (49,282).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Advertiser Content


