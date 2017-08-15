Rays 6, Blue Jays 4

Tampa Bay Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Dckrson lf 6 0 1 1 J.Btsta rf 4 1 1 0 Duda 1b 5 1 1 2 Dnldson 3b 3 1 2 3 Lngoria 3b 5 0 1 0 Smoak 1b 4 0 1 0 Mrrison dh 4 1 2 0 Morales dh 4 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 4 1 2 0 Pearce lf 4 1 1 0 M.Smith cf 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 2 1 Bourjos ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Rfsnydr 2b 2 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 4 1 3 1 Aoki ph 1 0 0 0 Hchvrra ss 4 1 1 1 Ohlman c 3 0 0 0 Dan.Rbr 2b 4 1 2 1 Carrera ph 1 0 0 0 Barney ss 3 1 1 0 Goins ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 41 6 13 6 Totals 34 4 8 4

Tampa Bay 002 220 000—6 Toronto 010 030 000—4

E_Ohlman (2), Barney (7), W.Ramos (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 5. 2B_Morrison (18), Souza Jr. (19), Hechavarria (6), Dan.Robertson (6), J.Bautista (20), Pillar (27). HR_Duda (21), W.Ramos (5), Donaldson (18). SB_Dickerson (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Snell W,1-6 6 7 4 4 1 4 Cishek H,9 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hunter H,15 1 0 0 0 0 0 Colome S,35-40 1 0 0 0 0 2 Toronto Estrada L,5-8 4 1-3 10 6 6 4 3 Dermody 1 0 0 0 1 0 Barnes 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 0 Mayza 1 2 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:13. A_33,718 (49,282).

