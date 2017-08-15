Rays 6, Blue Jays 4

|Tampa Bay
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dckrson lf
|6
|0
|1
|1
|J.Btsta rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Duda 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Dnldson 3b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Lngoria 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Smoak 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Mrrison dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Morales dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Pearce lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bourjos ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rfsnydr 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Aoki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Ohlman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dan.Rbr 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Carrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barney ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Goins ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|41
|6
|13
|6
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Tampa Bay
|002
|220
|000—6
|Toronto
|010
|030
|000—4
E_Ohlman (2), Barney (7), W.Ramos (2). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 13, Toronto 5. 2B_Morrison (18), Souza Jr. (19), Hechavarria (6), Dan.Robertson (6), J.Bautista (20), Pillar (27). HR_Duda (21), W.Ramos (5), Donaldson (18). SB_Dickerson (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Snell W,1-6
|6
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Cishek H,9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hunter H,15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Colome S,35-40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toronto
|Estrada L,5-8
|4
|1-3
|10
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Dermody
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mayza
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:13. A_33,718 (49,282).
