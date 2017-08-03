Rays 5, Astros 3

|Tampa Bay
|Houston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Dckrson lf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Altuve 2b
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Duda 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bregman ss
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Y.Grrel 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Mrrison dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Gattis c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|3
|Ma.Gnza lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bourjos pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fisher rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|White 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A..Reed dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hchvrra ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Beltran ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|5
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|Tampa Bay
|010
|001
|300—5
|Houston
|101
|010
|000—3
E_Bregman (8), Gattis (7), Fisher (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Houston 6. 2B_Longoria (28), Morrison (17), Souza Jr. (18), M.Smith (6), Bregman (27), Y.Gurriel (29). HR_Souza Jr. (23), Altuve (16). SB_Altuve (24), Bregman 2 (12).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Snell
|4
|7
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Boxberger W,3-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Romo H,9
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hunter H,14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colome S,33-38
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Houston
|McHugh
|6
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|Liriano L,6-6 H,1
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Devenski BS,5
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Martes
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
Snell pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
WP_Devenski.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:23. A_23,404 (42,060).
