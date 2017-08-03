Rays 5, Astros 3

Tampa Bay Houston ab r h bi ab r h bi Dckrson lf 5 1 3 1 Altuve 2b 4 1 3 1 Duda 1b 4 1 0 0 Bregman ss 4 1 3 1 Lngoria 3b 4 1 1 1 Y.Grrel 3b 4 0 2 1 Mrrison dh 4 0 1 0 Gattis c 4 0 0 0 Sza Jr. rf 4 1 2 3 Ma.Gnza lf 4 0 0 0 Bourjos pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Fisher rf 4 0 1 0 B.Mller 2b 4 1 0 0 White 1b 3 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0 Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 M.Smith cf-rf 4 0 1 0 A..Reed dh 4 0 0 0 Hchvrra ss 4 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 2 1 0 0 Beltran ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 5 8 5 Totals 35 3 9 3

Tampa Bay 010 001 300—5 Houston 101 010 000—3

E_Bregman (8), Gattis (7), Fisher (1). DP_Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Tampa Bay 10, Houston 6. 2B_Longoria (28), Morrison (17), Souza Jr. (18), M.Smith (6), Bregman (27), Y.Gurriel (29). HR_Souza Jr. (23), Altuve (16). SB_Altuve (24), Bregman 2 (12).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Snell 4 7 3 3 1 5 Boxberger W,3-3 2 0 0 0 0 3 Romo H,9 1 2 0 0 0 1 Hunter H,14 1 0 0 0 0 1 Colome S,33-38 1 0 0 0 0 0 Houston McHugh 6 5 2 1 2 6 Liriano L,6-6 H,1 1-3 1 2 1 1 0 Devenski BS,5 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 Martes 2 1 0 0 2 1

Snell pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

WP_Devenski.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jeff Kellogg; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:23. A_23,404 (42,060).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.