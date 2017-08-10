Rays 4, Indians 1

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269 Kipnis 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .227 Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Ramirez 3b-2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .312 Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .248 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Jackson cf-rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .318 Guyer rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .216 a-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Almonte lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Totals 30 1 4 1 2 8

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dickerson lf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .292 Duda dh 3 1 0 0 2 3 .251 Longoria 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .269 Morrison 1b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .251 Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264 Miller 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .203 Hechavarria ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .247 Smith cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280 Sucre c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .252 Totals 33 4 10 4 4 12

Cleveland 100 000 000—1 4 1 Tampa Bay 000 010 03x—4 10 0

a-popped out for Guyer in the 7th.

E_Gomes (7). LOB_Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Lindor (32), Kipnis (20). 3B_Jackson (2). HR_Dickerson (22), off Goody. RBIs_Ramirez (57), Dickerson 3 (53), Morrison (67). SB_Hechavarria (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Guyer 2, Gomes); Tampa Bay 3 (Dickerson, Souza Jr., Sucre). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Kipnis. GIDP_Encarnacion, Miller.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Lindor, Santana); Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria, Miller, Morrison).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Salazar 5 1-3 7 1 1 4 8 103 4.15 Shaw 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.33 Goody, L, 1-2 1 2 3 3 0 3 23 2.83 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Snell 6 1-3 4 1 1 2 4 101 4.69 Hunter, W, 2-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 1.58 Colome, S, 34-39 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.31

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Hunter 1-0. HBP_Goody (Sucre).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:52. A_9,533 (31,042).

