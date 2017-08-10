Rays 4, Indians 1

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Kipnis 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Urshela 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Ramirez 3b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|Encarnacion dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Jackson cf-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|Guyer rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|a-Bruce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Almonte lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|8
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dickerson lf
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.292
|Duda dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.251
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Morrison 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.251
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Miller 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.203
|Hechavarria ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Smith cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Sucre c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Totals
|33
|4
|10
|4
|4
|12
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|010
|03x—4
|10
|0
a-popped out for Guyer in the 7th.
E_Gomes (7). LOB_Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Lindor (32), Kipnis (20). 3B_Jackson (2). HR_Dickerson (22), off Goody. RBIs_Ramirez (57), Dickerson 3 (53), Morrison (67). SB_Hechavarria (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Guyer 2, Gomes); Tampa Bay 3 (Dickerson, Souza Jr., Sucre). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Kipnis. GIDP_Encarnacion, Miller.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Lindor, Santana); Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria, Miller, Morrison).
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Salazar
|5
|1-3
|7
|1
|1
|4
|8
|103
|4.15
|Shaw
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.33
|Goody, L, 1-2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|0
|3
|23
|2.83
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Snell
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|101
|4.69
|Hunter, W, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|1.58
|Colome, S, 34-39
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.31
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Hunter 1-0. HBP_Goody (Sucre).
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_2:52. A_9,533 (31,042).
