501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rays 4, Indians 1

Rays 4, Indians 1

By The Associated Press August 10, 2017 10:16 pm 08/10/2017 10:16pm
Share
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .269
Kipnis 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .227
Urshela 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .208
Ramirez 3b-2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .312
Encarnacion dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .248
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Jackson cf-rf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .318
Guyer rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .216
a-Bruce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .263
Gomes c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Almonte lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Totals 30 1 4 1 2 8
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dickerson lf 5 1 1 3 0 1 .292
Duda dh 3 1 0 0 2 3 .251
Longoria 3b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .269
Morrison 1b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .251
Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .264
Miller 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .203
Hechavarria ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .247
Smith cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280
Sucre c 3 1 1 0 0 1 .252
Totals 33 4 10 4 4 12
Cleveland 100 000 000—1 4 1
Tampa Bay 000 010 03x—4 10 0

a-popped out for Guyer in the 7th.

E_Gomes (7). LOB_Cleveland 4, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Lindor (32), Kipnis (20). 3B_Jackson (2). HR_Dickerson (22), off Goody. RBIs_Ramirez (57), Dickerson 3 (53), Morrison (67). SB_Hechavarria (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 3 (Guyer 2, Gomes); Tampa Bay 3 (Dickerson, Souza Jr., Sucre). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 7; Tampa Bay 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Kipnis. GIDP_Encarnacion, Miller.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramirez, Lindor, Santana); Tampa Bay 1 (Hechavarria, Miller, Morrison).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Salazar 5 1-3 7 1 1 4 8 103 4.15
Shaw 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.33
Goody, L, 1-2 1 2 3 3 0 3 23 2.83
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Snell 6 1-3 4 1 1 2 4 101 4.69
Hunter, W, 2-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 1.58
Colome, S, 34-39 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.31

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Hunter 1-0. HBP_Goody (Sucre).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_2:52. A_9,533 (31,042).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?