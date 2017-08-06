Rays 2, Brewers 1

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Sogard 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .278 Santana rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .278 Shaw 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .291 Braun dh 4 0 2 0 0 0 .264 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .277 Thames lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Perez 3b-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .269 Pina c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .287 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .219 Arcia ss 3 1 1 1 0 2 .282 Totals 31 1 6 1 3 9

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Duda dh 4 0 2 0 0 2 .254 1-Bourjos pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Longoria 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .271 Morrison 1b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .251 Souza Jr. rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .269 Miller 2b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .199 Ramos c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Smith cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .284 Hechavarria ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Totals 29 2 7 1 2 9

Milwaukee 000 001 000—1 6 0 Tampa Bay 010 000 001—2 7 1

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for Duda in the 8th.

E_Archer (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Duda (23). HR_Arcia (11), off Archer; Souza Jr. (24), off Barnes. RBIs_Arcia (39), Souza Jr. (69). SB_Broxton (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 6 (Sogard, Thames 2, Perez 2, Broxton); Tampa Bay 4 (Morrison, Souza Jr., Ramos, Smith). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 8; Tampa Bay 0 for 6.

Runners moved up_Aguilar, Pina, Ramos, Morrison. GIDP_Braun, Pina, Shaw, Morrison, Ramos.

DP_Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Aguilar), (Shaw, Sogard, Aguilar), (Sogard, Arcia, Aguilar); Tampa Bay 3 (Hechavarria, Miller, Morrison), (Miller, Hechavarria, Morrison), (Hechavarria, Morrison).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nelson 8 6 1 1 2 9 107 3.24 Barnes, L, 3-3 0 1 1 1 0 0 2 4.38 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer 6 3 1 1 2 7 102 3.80 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.45 Jennings 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 3.52 Hunter, W, 1-2 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 0 9 1.64

HBP_Archer (Santana), Nelson (Longoria).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:46. A_12,129 (31,042).

