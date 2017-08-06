Rays 2, Brewers 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Santana rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Shaw 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Braun dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Thames lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Perez 3b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Pina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.219
|Arcia ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|9
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.296
|Duda dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|1-Bourjos pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Longoria 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Morrison 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.251
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.269
|Miller 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Hechavarria ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|29
|2
|7
|1
|2
|9
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|000—1
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|001—2
|7
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for Duda in the 8th.
E_Archer (1). LOB_Milwaukee 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Duda (23). HR_Arcia (11), off Archer; Souza Jr. (24), off Barnes. RBIs_Arcia (39), Souza Jr. (69). SB_Broxton (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 6 (Sogard, Thames 2, Perez 2, Broxton); Tampa Bay 4 (Morrison, Souza Jr., Ramos, Smith). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 8; Tampa Bay 0 for 6.
Runners moved up_Aguilar, Pina, Ramos, Morrison. GIDP_Braun, Pina, Shaw, Morrison, Ramos.
DP_Milwaukee 3 (Arcia, Aguilar), (Shaw, Sogard, Aguilar), (Sogard, Arcia, Aguilar); Tampa Bay 3 (Hechavarria, Miller, Morrison), (Miller, Hechavarria, Morrison), (Hechavarria, Morrison).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson
|8
|6
|1
|1
|2
|9
|107
|3.24
|Barnes, L, 3-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4.38
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
|102
|3.80
|Cishek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.45
|Jennings
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|3.52
|Hunter, W, 1-2
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|1.64
HBP_Archer (Santana), Nelson (Longoria).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:46. A_12,129 (31,042).
