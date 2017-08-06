501.5
Rays 2, Brewers 1

By The Associated Press August 6, 2017 4:08 pm 08/06/2017 04:08pm
Milwaukee Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Sogard 2b 3 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 0 0 0
Do.Sntn rf 0 0 0 0 Duda dh 4 0 2 0
T.Shaw 3b 2 0 1 0 Bourjos pr-dh 0 0 0 0
Braun dh 4 0 2 0 Lngoria 3b 2 0 1 0
Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 4 1 1 0
Thames lf 4 0 1 0 Sza Jr. rf 4 1 2 1
H.Perez 3b-rf 4 0 1 0 B.Mller 2b 2 0 1 0
Pina c 4 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0
Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0
Arcia ss 3 1 1 1 Hchvrra ss 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 29 2 7 1
Milwaukee 000 001 000—1
Tampa Bay 010 000 001—2

E_Archer (1). DP_Milwaukee 2, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Duda (23). HR_Arcia (11), Souza Jr. (24). SB_Broxton (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Nelson 8 6 1 1 2 9
Barnes L,3-3 0 1 1 1 0 0
Tampa Bay
Archer 6 3 1 1 2 7
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jennings 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Hunter W,1-2 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Archer (Santana), by Nelson (Longoria).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:46. A_12,129 (31,042).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

