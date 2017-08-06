Rays 2, Brewers 1

|Milwaukee
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Sogard 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dckrson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Do.Sntn rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duda dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|T.Shaw 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Bourjos pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Braun dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Lngoria 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrison 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Thames lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|H.Perez 3b-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Pina c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Smith cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Arcia ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Hchvrra ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Totals
|29
|2
|7
|1
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|000—1
|Tampa Bay
|010
|000
|001—2
E_Archer (1). DP_Milwaukee 2, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Duda (23). HR_Arcia (11), Souza Jr. (24). SB_Broxton (19).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Nelson
|8
|6
|1
|1
|2
|9
|Barnes L,3-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Tampa Bay
|Archer
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Cishek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jennings
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hunter W,1-2
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Archer (Santana), by Nelson (Longoria).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:46. A_12,129 (31,042).
