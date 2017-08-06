Rays 2, Brewers 1

Milwaukee Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Sogard 2b 3 0 0 0 Dckrson lf 4 0 0 0 Do.Sntn rf 0 0 0 0 Duda dh 4 0 2 0 T.Shaw 3b 2 0 1 0 Bourjos pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Braun dh 4 0 2 0 Lngoria 3b 2 0 1 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 4 1 1 0 Thames lf 4 0 1 0 Sza Jr. rf 4 1 2 1 H.Perez 3b-rf 4 0 1 0 B.Mller 2b 2 0 1 0 Pina c 4 0 0 0 W.Ramos c 3 0 0 0 Broxton cf 3 0 0 0 M.Smith cf 3 0 0 0 Arcia ss 3 1 1 1 Hchvrra ss 3 0 0 0 Totals 31 1 6 1 Totals 29 2 7 1

Milwaukee 000 001 000—1 Tampa Bay 010 000 001—2

E_Archer (1). DP_Milwaukee 2, Tampa Bay 3. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Duda (23). HR_Arcia (11), Souza Jr. (24). SB_Broxton (19).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Nelson 8 6 1 1 2 9 Barnes L,3-3 0 1 1 1 0 0 Tampa Bay Archer 6 3 1 1 2 7 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jennings 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Hunter W,1-2 1 1-3 3 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Archer (Santana), by Nelson (Longoria).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gary Cederstrom; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:46. A_12,129 (31,042).

