Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rays 12, Royals 0

Rays 12, Royals 0

By The Associated Press August 28, 2017 11:08 pm 08/28/2017 11:08pm
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kiermaier cf 2 2 2 1 2 0 .273
Bourjos cf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .226
Duda dh 4 1 1 3 0 0 .235
a-Puello ph-dh 1 1 1 1 0 0 .286
Longoria 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .265
Morrison 1b 4 2 2 4 1 0 .247
Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .251
Dickerson lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Ramos c 4 1 1 2 0 0 .243
Miller 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .193
Hechavarria ss 3 2 2 0 0 0 .251
Espinosa ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .164
Totals 35 12 12 12 5 3
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Merrifield 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Cain cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .290
Cabrera rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .295
Hosmer 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .318
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Butera c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .275
Cuthbert 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Moss dh 1 0 0 0 2 1 .204
Escobar ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Gordon lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .199
Totals 28 0 2 0 2 6
Tampa Bay 106 100 004—12 12 0
Kansas City 000 000 000— 0 2 0

a-singled for Duda in the 9th.

LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 3. 2B_Kiermaier (13), Longoria (33), Morrison (20), Hechavarria (9), Cain 2 (25). 3B_Dickerson (4), Hechavarria (3). HR_Duda (25), off Kennedy; Ramos (6), off Kennedy; Morrison (32), off McCarthy. RBIs_Kiermaier (29), Duda 3 (52), Longoria (71), Morrison 4 (74), Ramos 2 (19), Puello (2). SF_Longoria.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Cabrera, Hosmer). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 10; Kansas City 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Duda, Cabrera. GIDP_Duda, Dickerson.

DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Escobar, Hosmer), (Escobar, Hosmer).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pruitt, W, 7-4 6 1 0 0 1 6 78 5.27
Andriese, S, 1-1 3 1 0 0 1 0 39 3.38
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kennedy, L, 4-10 2 2-3 6 7 7 2 1 45 5.47
Flynn 2 1-3 3 1 1 0 0 29 3.86
Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.29
Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 3.23
Moylan 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 4.18
McCarthy 1 3 4 4 1 1 31 2.76

WP_Pruitt.

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_2:43. A_21,866 (37,903).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

