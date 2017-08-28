Rays 12, Royals 0

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kiermaier cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.273
|Bourjos cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.226
|Duda dh
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.235
|a-Puello ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Morrison 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.247
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Ramos c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.243
|Miller 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Hechavarria ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Espinosa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.164
|Totals
|35
|12
|12
|12
|5
|3
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Cabrera rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Hosmer 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Butera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Cuthbert 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Moss dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.204
|Escobar ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Gordon lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.199
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|Tampa Bay
|106
|100
|004—12
|12
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|2
|0
a-singled for Duda in the 9th.
LOB_Tampa Bay 2, Kansas City 3. 2B_Kiermaier (13), Longoria (33), Morrison (20), Hechavarria (9), Cain 2 (25). 3B_Dickerson (4), Hechavarria (3). HR_Duda (25), off Kennedy; Ramos (6), off Kennedy; Morrison (32), off McCarthy. RBIs_Kiermaier (29), Duda 3 (52), Longoria (71), Morrison 4 (74), Ramos 2 (19), Puello (2). SF_Longoria.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Cabrera, Hosmer). RISP_Tampa Bay 6 for 10; Kansas City 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Duda, Cabrera. GIDP_Duda, Dickerson.
DP_Kansas City 2 (Merrifield, Escobar, Hosmer), (Escobar, Hosmer).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pruitt, W, 7-4
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|78
|5.27
|Andriese, S, 1-1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|3.38
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kennedy, L, 4-10
|2
|2-3
|6
|7
|7
|2
|1
|45
|5.47
|Flynn
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|29
|3.86
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.29
|Buchter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.23
|Moylan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|4.18
|McCarthy
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|31
|2.76
WP_Pruitt.
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_2:43. A_21,866 (37,903).
