Rangers sell Ernesto Frieri to Seattle for $1

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Ernesto Frieri was sold by the Texas Rangers to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday for $1.

Signed by the Rangers as a minor league free agent on June 15, the 32-year-old was 0-1 with a 5.14 ERA in six relief appearances for Texas. He was assigned outright to Round Rock on July 7 and went 0-1 with a 1.42 ERA in seven relief outings for the Triple-A club.

Frieri is 11-14 with a 3.59 ERA and 73 saves in 304 relief appearances with San Diego (2009-12), the Los Angeles Angels (2012-14), Pittsburgh (2014), Tampa Bay (2015) and Texas. He did not play in 2016, when he was released by Philadelphia after spring training.

Seattle assigned Frieri to Triple-A Tacoma of the Pacific Coast League.

Frieri’s major league experience figured prominently in the acquisition from Seattle’s standpoint, Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Servais was an assistant general manager with the Los Angeles Angels during Frieri’s playing days in Southern California.

“I know a little bit about him,” Servais said. “Good guy, somebody with major league experience that if we do start circulating guys up and down then he’s a guy that’s been there before that you can count on.”

