Rangers hit 3 homers off Verlander in 10-4 win over Tigers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo and Mike Napoli hit back-to-back homers off Justin Verlander, and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-4 on Tuesday night, ending the former AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner’s three-game winning streak.

The Rangers had just gone ahead 2-1 on Nomar Mazara’s RBI single in the fourth inning when Gallo hit his 34th homer, a towering drive that landed in the second deck of seats in right-center above the Texas bullpen and was estimated at 459 feet.

Napoli followed with a 416-foot shot to left for his 24th homer, and added a two-run single in the Rangers’ four-run eighth.

Robinson Chirinos also went deep off Verlander (8-8), who struck out eight without any walks while allowing five runs in six innings. Tigers starters have given up 19 homers and have a 7.94 ERA over the last 11 games.

