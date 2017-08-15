501.5
Rangers hit 3 homers off Verlander in 10-4 win over Tigers

By The Associated Press August 15, 2017 11:47 pm 08/15/2017 11:47pm
Texas Rangers third baseman Joey Gallo (13) follows through on a two-run homer in front of Detroit Tigers catcher John Hicks (55) in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. Texas Rangers' Nomar Mazara scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Joey Gallo and Mike Napoli hit back-to-back homers off Justin Verlander, and the Texas Rangers beat the Detroit Tigers 10-4 on Tuesday night, ending the former AL MVP and Cy Young Award winner’s three-game winning streak.

The Rangers had just gone ahead 2-1 on Nomar Mazara’s RBI single in the fourth inning when Gallo hit his 34th homer, a towering drive that landed in the second deck of seats in right-center above the Texas bullpen and was estimated at 459 feet.

Napoli followed with a 416-foot shot to left for his 24th homer, and added a two-run single in the Rangers’ four-run eighth.

Robinson Chirinos also went deep off Verlander (8-8), who struck out eight without any walks while allowing five runs in six innings. Tigers starters have given up 19 homers and have a 7.94 ERA over the last 11 games.

