Rangers 9, White Sox 8

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Garcia lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.291
|Moncada 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.190
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.294
|Delmonico dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.365
|a-Saladino ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.256
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.242
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.270
|b-Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Hanson rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.199
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|6
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.278
|Choo dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.251
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Beltre 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.309
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.260
|Gallo 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.209
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Robinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.179
|Nicholas c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.286
|Totals
|31
|9
|8
|8
|9
|9
|Chicago
|103
|100
|201—8
|10
|1
|Texas
|004
|040
|10x—9
|8
|1
a-singled for Delmonico in the 9th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Narvaez in the 9th.
E_Moncada (3), Andrus (14). LOB_Chicago 8, Texas 7. 2B_Garcia (13), Narvaez (7). 3B_Anderson (3). HR_Moncada (3), off Ross; Abreu (23), off Claudio; Nicholas (2), off Lopez; Mazara (16), off Beck. RBIs_Garcia (31), Moncada (10), Abreu 3 (75), Sanchez (33), Anderson (41), Narvaez (12), Mazara 5 (82), Nicholas 3 (6). SB_Hanson 2 (7), DeShields (21). CS_Choo (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Abreu, Hanson 2); Texas 5 (DeShields 2, Andrus 2, Gallo). RISP_Chicago 4 for 10; Texas 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Delmonico, Andrus, Choo. GIDP_Delmonico, Mazara.
DP_Chicago 1 (Abreu, Anderson); Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez, L, 0-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|6
|5
|4
|6
|89
|6.10
|Beck
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|5.87
|Pelfrey
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|38
|5.15
|Goldberg
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|30
|8.71
|Covey
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|7.85
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ross
|4
|1-3
|5
|5
|3
|6
|2
|82
|7.02
|Bibens-Dirkx, W, 4-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.55
|Bush, H, 7
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|3.06
|Claudio, S, 6-8
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|28
|2.49
Beck pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
Inherited runners-scored_Beck 2-2, Covey 3-0, Bibens-Dirkx 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Will Little; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:49. A_23,459 (48,114).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.