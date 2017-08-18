Rangers 9, White Sox 8

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Garcia lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .291 Moncada 2b 3 2 1 1 2 1 .190 Abreu 1b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .294 Delmonico dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .365 a-Saladino ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .199 Sanchez 3b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .256 Anderson ss 4 1 1 1 1 1 .242 Narvaez c 2 0 1 1 2 0 .270 b-Smith ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .275 Hanson rf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .220 Engel cf 4 1 0 0 0 3 .199 Totals 37 8 10 8 6 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields lf 3 1 0 0 2 1 .278 Choo dh 3 2 1 0 2 1 .251 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .298 Beltre 3b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .309 Mazara rf 4 1 2 5 0 0 .260 Gallo 1b 3 1 0 0 1 3 .209 Odor 2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .222 Robinson cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .179 Nicholas c 3 1 2 3 1 1 .286 Totals 31 9 8 8 9 9

Chicago 103 100 201—8 10 1 Texas 004 040 10x—9 8 1

a-singled for Delmonico in the 9th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Narvaez in the 9th.

E_Moncada (3), Andrus (14). LOB_Chicago 8, Texas 7. 2B_Garcia (13), Narvaez (7). 3B_Anderson (3). HR_Moncada (3), off Ross; Abreu (23), off Claudio; Nicholas (2), off Lopez; Mazara (16), off Beck. RBIs_Garcia (31), Moncada (10), Abreu 3 (75), Sanchez (33), Anderson (41), Narvaez (12), Mazara 5 (82), Nicholas 3 (6). SB_Hanson 2 (7), DeShields (21). CS_Choo (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Abreu, Hanson 2); Texas 5 (DeShields 2, Andrus 2, Gallo). RISP_Chicago 4 for 10; Texas 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Delmonico, Andrus, Choo. GIDP_Delmonico, Mazara.

DP_Chicago 1 (Abreu, Anderson); Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Gallo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez, L, 0-1 4 1-3 5 6 5 4 6 89 6.10 Beck 0 1 2 2 0 0 7 5.87 Pelfrey 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 38 5.15 Goldberg 2-3 1 1 1 4 0 30 8.71 Covey 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 7.85 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ross 4 1-3 5 5 3 6 2 82 7.02 Bibens-Dirkx, W, 4-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.55 Bush, H, 7 1 3 2 2 0 1 18 3.06 Claudio, S, 6-8 2 2 1 1 0 3 28 2.49

Beck pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Beck 2-2, Covey 3-0, Bibens-Dirkx 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Will Little; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:49. A_23,459 (48,114).

