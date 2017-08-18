501.5
Rangers 9, White Sox 8

By The Associated Press August 18, 2017
Chicago Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
L.Grcia lf 5 1 2 1 DShelds lf 3 1 0 0
Moncada 2b 3 2 1 1 Choo dh 3 2 1 0
Abreu 1b 5 1 2 3 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0
Dlmnico dh 4 0 0 0 Beltre 3b 3 1 0 0
Sladino ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Mazara rf 4 1 2 5
Y.Sanch 3b 4 1 2 1 Gallo 1b 3 1 0 0
T.Andrs ss 4 1 1 1 Odor 2b 4 1 2 0
Narvaez c 2 0 1 1 Rbinson cf 3 0 0 0
K.Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Ncholas c 3 1 2 3
Hanson rf 4 1 0 0
Engel cf 4 1 0 0
Totals 37 8 10 8 Totals 31 9 8 8
Chicago 103 100 201—8
Texas 004 040 10x—9

E_Andrus (14), Moncada (3). DP_Chicago 1, Texas 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Texas 7. 2B_L.Garcia (13), Narvaez (7). 3B_T.Anderson (3). HR_Moncada (3), Abreu (23), Mazara (16), Nicholas (2). SB_Hanson 2 (7), DeShields (21). CS_Choo (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lopez L,0-1 4 1-3 5 6 5 4 6
Beck 0 1 2 2 0 0
Pelfrey 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Goldberg 2-3 1 1 1 4 0
Covey 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Ross 4 1-3 5 5 3 6 2
Bibens-Dirkx W,4-2 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bush H,7 1 3 2 2 0 1
Claudio S,6-8 2 2 1 1 0 3

Beck pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Will Little; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:49. A_23,459 (48,114).

