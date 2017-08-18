Rangers 9, White Sox 8

|Chicago
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L.Grcia lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|DShelds lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Moncada 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Choo dh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Dlmnico dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltre 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Sladino ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|2
|5
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gallo 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|T.Andrs ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Narvaez c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Rbinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ncholas c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|Hanson rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Engel cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|8
|10
|8
|Totals
|31
|9
|8
|8
|Chicago
|103
|100
|201—8
|Texas
|004
|040
|10x—9
E_Andrus (14), Moncada (3). DP_Chicago 1, Texas 1. LOB_Chicago 8, Texas 7. 2B_L.Garcia (13), Narvaez (7). 3B_T.Anderson (3). HR_Moncada (3), Abreu (23), Mazara (16), Nicholas (2). SB_Hanson 2 (7), DeShields (21). CS_Choo (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lopez L,0-1
|4
|1-3
|5
|6
|5
|4
|6
|Beck
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Pelfrey
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Goldberg
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Covey
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|Ross
|4
|1-3
|5
|5
|3
|6
|2
|Bibens-Dirkx W,4-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bush H,7
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Claudio S,6-8
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
Beck pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Will Little; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:49. A_23,459 (48,114).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.