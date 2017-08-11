Rangers 6, Astros 4

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Springer rf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .308 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .275 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .363 Gurriel 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .293 Gonzalez ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .314 Beltran dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .246 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Fisher lf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .264 Totals 34 4 8 4 5 8

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 4 1 0 0 0 1 .253 Andrus ss 4 3 3 1 0 0 .296 Mazara rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .249 Beltre 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .298 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209 Gomez cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .255 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213 Napoli 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .199 Chirinos c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .217 Totals 34 6 10 6 2 8

Houston 000 000 040—4 8 1 Texas 004 010 10x—6 10 0

E_Morton (2). LOB_Houston 8, Texas 7. 2B_Gonzalez (21), Beltran (23), Andrus 2 (33), Beltre (15). HR_Springer (28), off Leclerc. RBIs_Springer 2 (68), Gonzalez (68), Beltran (45), Andrus (60), Mazara 2 (71), Beltre (44), Gomez 2 (42). S_Choo.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Bregman, Altuve, Beltran, McCann); Texas 3 (Gomez, Odor 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; Texas 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Mazara, Gallo. GIDP_Altuve.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Napoli).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Morton, L, 9-5 5 2-3 7 5 3 2 6 100 3.83 Guduan 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 6.00 Hoyt 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.01 Musgrove 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.40 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, W, 7-1 7 3 0 0 2 5 98 3.31 Leclerc 2-3 1 3 3 3 0 24 3.60 Claudio 1 1-3 4 1 1 0 3 35 2.47

Guduan pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Guduan 1-0, Hoyt 1-0, Claudio 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:22. A_33,897 (48,114).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.