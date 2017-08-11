501.5
Rangers 6, Astros 4

By The Associated Press August 11, 2017 11:42 pm 08/11/2017 11:42pm
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Springer rf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .308
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .275
Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .363
Gurriel 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .293
Gonzalez ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .314
Beltran dh 4 0 1 1 0 2 .246
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Marisnick cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Fisher lf 2 1 1 0 2 1 .264
Totals 34 4 8 4 5 8
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 4 1 0 0 0 1 .253
Andrus ss 4 3 3 1 0 0 .296
Mazara rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .249
Beltre 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .298
Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .209
Gomez cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .255
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .213
Napoli 1b 2 1 0 0 2 1 .199
Chirinos c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .217
Totals 34 6 10 6 2 8
Houston 000 000 040—4 8 1
Texas 004 010 10x—6 10 0

E_Morton (2). LOB_Houston 8, Texas 7. 2B_Gonzalez (21), Beltran (23), Andrus 2 (33), Beltre (15). HR_Springer (28), off Leclerc. RBIs_Springer 2 (68), Gonzalez (68), Beltran (45), Andrus (60), Mazara 2 (71), Beltre (44), Gomez 2 (42). S_Choo.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Bregman, Altuve, Beltran, McCann); Texas 3 (Gomez, Odor 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; Texas 5 for 12.

Runners moved up_Mazara, Gallo. GIDP_Altuve.

DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Napoli).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Morton, L, 9-5 5 2-3 7 5 3 2 6 100 3.83
Guduan 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 10 6.00
Hoyt 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 5.01
Musgrove 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.40
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels, W, 7-1 7 3 0 0 2 5 98 3.31
Leclerc 2-3 1 3 3 3 0 24 3.60
Claudio 1 1-3 4 1 1 0 3 35 2.47

Guduan pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Guduan 1-0, Hoyt 1-0, Claudio 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:22. A_33,897 (48,114).

