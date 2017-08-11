Rangers 6, Astros 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.308
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.363
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.293
|Gonzalez ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.314
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Marisnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Fisher lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|5
|8
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Andrus ss
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|Gomez cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|Napoli 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.199
|Chirinos c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|2
|8
|Houston
|000
|000
|040—4
|8
|1
|Texas
|004
|010
|10x—6
|10
|0
E_Morton (2). LOB_Houston 8, Texas 7. 2B_Gonzalez (21), Beltran (23), Andrus 2 (33), Beltre (15). HR_Springer (28), off Leclerc. RBIs_Springer 2 (68), Gonzalez (68), Beltran (45), Andrus (60), Mazara 2 (71), Beltre (44), Gomez 2 (42). S_Choo.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Bregman, Altuve, Beltran, McCann); Texas 3 (Gomez, Odor 2). RISP_Houston 1 for 5; Texas 5 for 12.
Runners moved up_Mazara, Gallo. GIDP_Altuve.
DP_Texas 1 (Odor, Andrus, Napoli).
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton, L, 9-5
|5
|2-3
|7
|5
|3
|2
|6
|100
|3.83
|Guduan
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|10
|6.00
|Hoyt
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.01
|Musgrove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.40
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels, W, 7-1
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|98
|3.31
|Leclerc
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|24
|3.60
|Claudio
|1
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
|35
|2.47
Guduan pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Guduan 1-0, Hoyt 1-0, Claudio 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:22. A_33,897 (48,114).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.