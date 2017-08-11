Rangers 6, Astros 4

Houston Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Sprnger rf 4 1 2 2 Choo dh 4 1 0 0 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 Andrus ss 4 3 3 1 Altuve 2b 5 0 1 0 Mazara rf 4 0 2 2 Y.Grrel 1b 3 1 0 0 Beltre 3b 4 0 2 1 Ma.Gnza ss 4 1 2 1 Gallo lf 4 0 0 0 Beltran dh 4 0 1 1 Gomez cf 4 0 2 2 B.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 Mrsnick cf 4 0 0 0 Napoli 1b 2 1 0 0 Fisher lf 2 1 1 0 Chrinos c 4 1 1 0 Totals 34 4 8 4 Totals 34 6 10 6

Houston 000 000 040—4 Texas 004 010 10x—6

E_Morton (2). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Houston 8, Texas 7. 2B_Ma.Gonzalez (21), Beltran (23), Andrus 2 (33), Beltre (15). HR_Springer (28). S_Choo (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Houston Morton L,9-5 5 2-3 7 5 3 2 6 Guduan 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 Hoyt 1 1 0 0 0 0 Musgrove 1 0 0 0 0 2 Texas Hamels W,7-1 7 3 0 0 2 5 Leclerc 2-3 1 3 3 3 0 Claudio 1 1-3 4 1 1 0 3

Guduan pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T_3:22. A_33,897 (48,114).

