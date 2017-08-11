Rangers 6, Astros 4

|Houston
|Texas
|Sprnger rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Choo dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Andrus ss
|4
|3
|3
|1
|Altuve 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Y.Grrel 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Beltre 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Ma.Gnza ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Gallo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Beltran dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Gomez cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|B.McCnn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrsnick cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Napoli 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Fisher lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Chrinos c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|Houston
|000
|000
|040—4
|Texas
|004
|010
|10x—6
E_Morton (2). DP_Texas 1. LOB_Houston 8, Texas 7. 2B_Ma.Gonzalez (21), Beltran (23), Andrus 2 (33), Beltre (15). HR_Springer (28). S_Choo (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Morton L,9-5
|5
|2-3
|7
|5
|3
|2
|6
|Guduan
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Hoyt
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Musgrove
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Texas
|Hamels W,7-1
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Leclerc
|2-3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Claudio
|1
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|3
Guduan pitched to 2 batters in the 7th
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T_3:22. A_33,897 (48,114).
