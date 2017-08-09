Rangers 5, Mets 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo rf 3 1 2 0 3 1 .256 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Andrus ss 6 1 0 0 0 1 .292 Mazara lf-rf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .247 Beltre 3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .295 Gallo 1b 2 1 1 2 3 1 .212 Gomez cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Robinson 2b-lf 3 0 0 1 2 3 .182 Nicholas c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .143 Perez p 4 0 0 0 0 4 .000 c-Odor ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Totals 37 5 10 4 8 15

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Conforto cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289 Reyes 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .220 Cespedes lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .270 Bruce rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256 Flores 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .281 Walker 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Rivera c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .239 Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Nimmo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Bradford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .179 Montero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 a-Lugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158 Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d’Arnaud c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Totals 29 1 3 1 0 7

Texas 310 001 000—5 10 0 New York 000 010 000—1 3 0

a-grounded out for Montero in the 3rd. b-popped out for Robles in the 8th. c-struck out for Perez in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 15, New York 2. 2B_Choo (11), Gomez (15). HR_Gallo (32), off Montero; Flores (13), off Perez. RBIs_Mazara (69), Gallo 2 (61), Robinson (5), Flores (34). SB_Andrus 2 (22). CS_Mazara (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 9 (Robinson 5, Perez 4). RISP_Texas 3 for 15; .

Runners moved up_Gomez. GIDP_d’Arnaud.

DP_Texas 1 (Robinson, Gallo).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Perez, W, 6-10 8 3 1 1 0 5 89 5.18 Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.37 New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montero, L, 1-8 3 5 4 4 3 5 87 6.06 Smoker 2 5 1 1 2 3 52 7.17 Robles 3 0 0 0 2 5 50 4.72 Bradford 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 4.63

Smoker pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 3-1. HBP_Montero 2 (Gomez,Gomez), Perez (Cespedes). WP_Robles.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:07. A_34,222 (41,922).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.