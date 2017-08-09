Rangers 5, Mets 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|.256
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Andrus ss
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Mazara lf-rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Beltre 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Gallo 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|.212
|Gomez cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Robinson 2b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|.182
|Nicholas c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Perez p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|c-Odor ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|4
|8
|15
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Conforto cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|Reyes 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Cespedes lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Bruce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Flores 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.281
|Walker 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Rivera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Robles p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Nimmo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Bradford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosario ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Montero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|a-Lugo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.158
|Smoker p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d’Arnaud c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|0
|7
|Texas
|310
|001
|000—5
|10
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Montero in the 3rd. b-popped out for Robles in the 8th. c-struck out for Perez in the 9th.
LOB_Texas 15, New York 2. 2B_Choo (11), Gomez (15). HR_Gallo (32), off Montero; Flores (13), off Perez. RBIs_Mazara (69), Gallo 2 (61), Robinson (5), Flores (34). SB_Andrus 2 (22). CS_Mazara (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 9 (Robinson 5, Perez 4). RISP_Texas 3 for 15; .
Runners moved up_Gomez. GIDP_d’Arnaud.
DP_Texas 1 (Robinson, Gallo).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Perez, W, 6-10
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|89
|5.18
|Claudio
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.37
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montero, L, 1-8
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|87
|6.06
|Smoker
|2
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|52
|7.17
|Robles
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|50
|4.72
|Bradford
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|4.63
Smoker pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Robles 3-1. HBP_Montero 2 (Gomez,Gomez), Perez (Cespedes). WP_Robles.
Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_3:07. A_34,222 (41,922).
