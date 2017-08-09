501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rangers 5, Mets 1

Rangers 5, Mets 1

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 3:30 pm 08/09/2017 03:30pm
Share
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo rf 3 1 2 0 3 1 .256
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Andrus ss 6 1 0 0 0 1 .292
Mazara lf-rf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .247
Beltre 3b 5 0 2 0 0 2 .295
Gallo 1b 2 1 1 2 3 1 .212
Gomez cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Robinson 2b-lf 3 0 0 1 2 3 .182
Nicholas c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Perez p 4 0 0 0 0 4 .000
c-Odor ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .215
Totals 37 5 10 4 8 15
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Conforto cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .289
Reyes 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .220
Cespedes lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Bruce rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Flores 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .281
Walker 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Rivera c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Robles p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Nimmo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Bradford p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .179
Montero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
a-Lugo ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .158
Smoker p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d’Arnaud c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Totals 29 1 3 1 0 7
Texas 310 001 000—5 10 0
New York 000 010 000—1 3 0

a-grounded out for Montero in the 3rd. b-popped out for Robles in the 8th. c-struck out for Perez in the 9th.

LOB_Texas 15, New York 2. 2B_Choo (11), Gomez (15). HR_Gallo (32), off Montero; Flores (13), off Perez. RBIs_Mazara (69), Gallo 2 (61), Robinson (5), Flores (34). SB_Andrus 2 (22). CS_Mazara (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 9 (Robinson 5, Perez 4). RISP_Texas 3 for 15; .

Runners moved up_Gomez. GIDP_d’Arnaud.

DP_Texas 1 (Robinson, Gallo).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Perez, W, 6-10 8 3 1 1 0 5 89 5.18
Claudio 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.37
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montero, L, 1-8 3 5 4 4 3 5 87 6.06
Smoker 2 5 1 1 2 3 52 7.17
Robles 3 0 0 0 2 5 50 4.72
Bradford 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 4.63

Smoker pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Robles 3-1. HBP_Montero 2 (Gomez,Gomez), Perez (Cespedes). WP_Robles.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_3:07. A_34,222 (41,922).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Tysons Corner through the years

Tysons Corner has changed drastically over the last few decades. Take a look at photos from the last 90 years of the area of Fairfax County.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?