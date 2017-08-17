Rangers 12, Tigers 6

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.248
|Mahtook cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.300
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|a-Romine ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.226
|Cabrera dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.255
|b-Machado ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Hicks 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.306
|Castellanos 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.246
|McCann c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Presley rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|7
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Andrus ss
|5
|3
|3
|4
|1
|1
|.299
|Beltre 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.313
|Mazara rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.258
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Napoli 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.195
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Chirinos c
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.235
|Totals
|40
|12
|17
|12
|7
|10
|Detroit
|112
|000
|002—
|6
|11
|2
|Texas
|022
|014
|12x—12
|17
|1
a-doubled for Upton in the 9th. b-struck out for Cabrera in the 9th.
E_Kinsler (7), Hicks (3), DeShields (2). LOB_Detroit 10, Texas 12. 2B_Cabrera (19), Castellanos 2 (22), Romine (10), Gallo (14), Chirinos (7). HR_Kinsler (12), off Hamels; Mahtook (9), off Hamels; Mazara (15), off Sanchez; Beltre (13), off Sanchez; Andrus (16), off Bell; Gallo (35), off Greene. RBIs_Kinsler (35), Mahtook 2 (29), Castellanos (68), Romine (20), Choo (53), Andrus 4 (64), Beltre 2 (52), Mazara 3 (77), Gallo (65), Chirinos (32). SB_Kinsler (9), Andrus (23). CS_Hicks (1), Odor (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Mahtook, Castellanos 3, McCann); Texas 7 (DeShields, Andrus 2, Beltre, Napoli 3). RISP_Detroit 3 for 11; Texas 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Upton, Choo, Gallo. LIDP_Choo. GIDP_Presley, Napoli.
DP_Detroit 2 (Iglesias, Kinsler, Hicks), (Bell, Kinsler); Texas 1 (Odor, Napoli).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sanchez
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|47
|6.95
|Bell, L, 0-1
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|56
|5.59
|Jimenez
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|16
|12.54
|Stumpf
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.70
|VerHagen
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|32
|7.31
|Wilson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.88
|Greene
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|2.75
|Ferrell
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|3.86
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hamels, W, 8-1
|6
|8
|4
|4
|5
|4
|101
|3.48
|Rodriguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Marinez
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|37
|4.10
Jimenez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Jimenez 1-0, Stumpf 3-1, VerHagen 2-2, Wilson 2-0, Ferrell 1-0. HBP_Jimenez (Chirinos), Marinez (McCann).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:52. A_22,713 (48,114).
