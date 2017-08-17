501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Rangers 12, Tigers 6

Rangers 12, Tigers 6

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 12:11 am 08/17/2017 12:11am
Share
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 3 2 2 1 2 0 .248
Mahtook cf 3 2 1 2 2 0 .300
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278
a-Romine ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .226
Cabrera dh 2 0 2 0 2 0 .255
b-Machado ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Hicks 1b 4 0 1 0 1 3 .306
Castellanos 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .246
McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Presley rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .311
Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251
Totals 35 6 11 5 7 7
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
DeShields cf 5 1 3 0 1 0 .282
Choo dh 5 0 0 1 1 0 .250
Andrus ss 5 3 3 4 1 1 .299
Beltre 3b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .313
Mazara rf 5 1 3 3 0 2 .258
Gallo lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .211
Napoli 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .195
Odor 2b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .220
Chirinos c 2 2 2 1 2 0 .235
Totals 40 12 17 12 7 10
Detroit 112 000 002— 6 11 2
Texas 022 014 12x—12 17 1

a-doubled for Upton in the 9th. b-struck out for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Kinsler (7), Hicks (3), DeShields (2). LOB_Detroit 10, Texas 12. 2B_Cabrera (19), Castellanos 2 (22), Romine (10), Gallo (14), Chirinos (7). HR_Kinsler (12), off Hamels; Mahtook (9), off Hamels; Mazara (15), off Sanchez; Beltre (13), off Sanchez; Andrus (16), off Bell; Gallo (35), off Greene. RBIs_Kinsler (35), Mahtook 2 (29), Castellanos (68), Romine (20), Choo (53), Andrus 4 (64), Beltre 2 (52), Mazara 3 (77), Gallo (65), Chirinos (32). SB_Kinsler (9), Andrus (23). CS_Hicks (1), Odor (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Mahtook, Castellanos 3, McCann); Texas 7 (DeShields, Andrus 2, Beltre, Napoli 3). RISP_Detroit 3 for 11; Texas 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Upton, Choo, Gallo. LIDP_Choo. GIDP_Presley, Napoli.

DP_Detroit 2 (Iglesias, Kinsler, Hicks), (Bell, Kinsler); Texas 1 (Odor, Napoli).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sanchez 2 1-3 5 4 4 1 1 47 6.95
Bell, L, 0-1 2 1-3 3 1 1 3 2 56 5.59
Jimenez 1-3 1 3 2 0 1 16 12.54
Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.70
VerHagen 1 1-3 4 2 2 2 2 32 7.31
Wilson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.88
Greene 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 20 2.75
Ferrell 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 3.86
Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hamels, W, 8-1 6 8 4 4 5 4 101 3.48
Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.00
Marinez 2 2 2 2 1 2 37 4.10

Jimenez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jimenez 1-0, Stumpf 3-1, VerHagen 2-2, Wilson 2-0, Ferrell 1-0. HBP_Jimenez (Chirinos), Marinez (McCann).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:52. A_22,713 (48,114).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?