Rangers 12, Tigers 6

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 3 2 2 1 2 0 .248 Mahtook cf 3 2 1 2 2 0 .300 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 a-Romine ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .226 Cabrera dh 2 0 2 0 2 0 .255 b-Machado ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .293 Hicks 1b 4 0 1 0 1 3 .306 Castellanos 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .246 McCann c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Presley rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .311 Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .251 Totals 35 6 11 5 7 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 5 1 3 0 1 0 .282 Choo dh 5 0 0 1 1 0 .250 Andrus ss 5 3 3 4 1 1 .299 Beltre 3b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .313 Mazara rf 5 1 3 3 0 2 .258 Gallo lf 4 1 2 1 1 1 .211 Napoli 1b 5 0 0 0 0 3 .195 Odor 2b 5 2 2 0 0 2 .220 Chirinos c 2 2 2 1 2 0 .235 Totals 40 12 17 12 7 10

Detroit 112 000 002— 6 11 2 Texas 022 014 12x—12 17 1

a-doubled for Upton in the 9th. b-struck out for Cabrera in the 9th.

E_Kinsler (7), Hicks (3), DeShields (2). LOB_Detroit 10, Texas 12. 2B_Cabrera (19), Castellanos 2 (22), Romine (10), Gallo (14), Chirinos (7). HR_Kinsler (12), off Hamels; Mahtook (9), off Hamels; Mazara (15), off Sanchez; Beltre (13), off Sanchez; Andrus (16), off Bell; Gallo (35), off Greene. RBIs_Kinsler (35), Mahtook 2 (29), Castellanos (68), Romine (20), Choo (53), Andrus 4 (64), Beltre 2 (52), Mazara 3 (77), Gallo (65), Chirinos (32). SB_Kinsler (9), Andrus (23). CS_Hicks (1), Odor (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 5 (Mahtook, Castellanos 3, McCann); Texas 7 (DeShields, Andrus 2, Beltre, Napoli 3). RISP_Detroit 3 for 11; Texas 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Upton, Choo, Gallo. LIDP_Choo. GIDP_Presley, Napoli.

DP_Detroit 2 (Iglesias, Kinsler, Hicks), (Bell, Kinsler); Texas 1 (Odor, Napoli).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 2 1-3 5 4 4 1 1 47 6.95 Bell, L, 0-1 2 1-3 3 1 1 3 2 56 5.59 Jimenez 1-3 1 3 2 0 1 16 12.54 Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.70 VerHagen 1 1-3 4 2 2 2 2 32 7.31 Wilson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.88 Greene 2-3 3 2 2 0 2 20 2.75 Ferrell 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 14 3.86 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hamels, W, 8-1 6 8 4 4 5 4 101 3.48 Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.00 Marinez 2 2 2 2 1 2 37 4.10

Jimenez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Jimenez 1-0, Stumpf 3-1, VerHagen 2-2, Wilson 2-0, Ferrell 1-0. HBP_Jimenez (Chirinos), Marinez (McCann).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:52. A_22,713 (48,114).

