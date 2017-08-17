501.5
Rangers 12, Tigers 6

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 12:10 am 08/17/2017 12:10am
Detroit Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinsler 2b 3 2 2 1 DShelds cf 5 1 3 0
Mahtook cf 3 2 1 2 Choo dh 5 0 0 1
Upton lf 4 0 0 0 Andrus ss 5 3 3 4
An.Rmne ph 1 1 1 1 Beltre 3b 4 2 2 2
Mi.Cbrr dh 2 0 2 0 Mazara rf 5 1 3 3
D.Mchdo ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Gallo lf 4 1 2 1
J.Hicks 1b 4 0 1 0 Napoli 1b 5 0 0 0
Cstllns 3b 5 1 2 1 Odor 2b 5 2 2 0
J.McCnn c 4 0 1 0 Chrinos c 2 2 2 1
Presley rf 4 0 1 0
J.Iglss ss 4 0 0 0
Totals 35 6 11 5 Totals 40 12 17 12
Detroit 112 000 002— 6
Texas 022 014 12x—12

E_DeShields (2), Kinsler (7), J.Hicks (3). DP_Detroit 2, Texas 1. LOB_Detroit 10, Texas 12. 2B_An.Romine (10), Mi.Cabrera (19), Castellanos 2 (22), Gallo (14), Chirinos (7). HR_Kinsler (12), Mahtook (9), Andrus (16), Beltre (13), Mazara (15), Gallo (35). SB_Kinsler (9), Andrus (23). CS_J.Hicks (1), Odor (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Sanchez 2 1-3 5 4 4 1 1
Bell L,0-1 2 1-3 3 1 1 3 2
Jimenez 1-3 1 3 2 0 1
Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
VerHagen 1 1-3 4 2 2 2 2
Wilson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Greene 2-3 3 2 2 0 2
Ferrell 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Texas
Hamels W,8-1 6 8 4 4 5 4
Rodriguez 1 1 0 0 1 1
Marinez 2 2 2 2 1 2

Jimenez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th

HBP_by Jimenez (Chirinos), by Marinez (McCann).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.

T_3:52. A_22,713 (48,114).

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
