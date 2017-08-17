Rangers 12, Tigers 6

|Detroit
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|DShelds cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|Mahtook cf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Upton lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|5
|3
|3
|4
|An.Rmne ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Beltre 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Mi.Cbrr dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Mazara rf
|5
|1
|3
|3
|D.Mchdo ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|J.Hicks 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Napoli 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Odor 2b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Chrinos c
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Presley rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|6
|11
|5
|Totals
|40
|12
|17
|12
|Detroit
|112
|000
|002—
|6
|Texas
|022
|014
|12x—12
E_DeShields (2), Kinsler (7), J.Hicks (3). DP_Detroit 2, Texas 1. LOB_Detroit 10, Texas 12. 2B_An.Romine (10), Mi.Cabrera (19), Castellanos 2 (22), Gallo (14), Chirinos (7). HR_Kinsler (12), Mahtook (9), Andrus (16), Beltre (13), Mazara (15), Gallo (35). SB_Kinsler (9), Andrus (23). CS_J.Hicks (1), Odor (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Sanchez
|2
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|Bell L,0-1
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Jimenez
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Stumpf
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|VerHagen
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Wilson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Ferrell
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Texas
|Hamels W,8-1
|6
|8
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Rodriguez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Marinez
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
Jimenez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Jimenez (Chirinos), by Marinez (McCann).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, John Tumpane.
T_3:52. A_22,713 (48,114).
