Rangers 10, Tigers 4

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Mahtook cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Upton lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|Castellanos 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Martinez dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Hicks c
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Presley rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.313
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.254
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|3
|7
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|DeShields cf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Choo dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.253
|Andrus ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Beltre 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.310
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Gallo lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.208
|Napoli 1b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.198
|Odor 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.218
|Chirinos c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.226
|Totals
|33
|10
|11
|9
|5
|11
|Detroit
|010
|000
|201—
|4
|10
|1
|Texas
|001
|400
|14x—10
|11
|0
E_Hicks (2). LOB_Detroit 7, Texas 4. 2B_Hicks 2 (10), Iglesias (23), Beltre (17). HR_Martinez (9), off Grilli; Chirinos (14), off Verlander; Gallo (34), off Verlander; Napoli (24), off Verlander. RBIs_Martinez (46), Presley (12), Iglesias 2 (41), Choo (52), Beltre (50), Mazara (74), Gallo 2 (64), Napoli 3 (52), Chirinos (31). SB_Odor (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Mahtook 3, Castellanos). RISP_Detroit 2 for 10; Texas 3 for 7.
Runners moved up_Presley, Iglesias, Beltre. GIDP_Presley, Choo.
DP_Detroit 1 (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera); Texas 1 (Odor, Napoli).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, L, 8-8
|6
|8
|5
|5
|0
|8
|114
|4.11
|Jimenez
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|18
|11.00
|Stumpf
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.74
|Saupold
|1
|3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|34
|3.54
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Griffin, W, 6-3
|5
|5
|1
|1
|2
|4
|93
|5.07
|Barnette
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|40
|5.49
|Bush, H, 6
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.74
|Grilli
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|6.06
Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 1-1, Bush 1-0. WP_Griffin, Saupold.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Sean Barber; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:23. A_20,636 (48,114).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.