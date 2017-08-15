Rangers 10, Tigers 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .245 Mahtook cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .300 Upton lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .281 Cabrera 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .251 Castellanos 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Martinez dh 3 2 2 1 1 0 .256 Hicks c 4 2 3 0 0 0 .309 Presley rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .313 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 2 0 1 .254 Totals 35 4 10 4 3 7

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .275 Choo dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .253 Andrus ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .296 Beltre 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .310 Mazara rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .254 Gallo lf 3 2 1 2 1 2 .208 Napoli 1b 4 2 2 3 0 2 .198 Odor 2b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .218 Chirinos c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .226 Totals 33 10 11 9 5 11

Detroit 010 000 201— 4 10 1 Texas 001 400 14x—10 11 0

E_Hicks (2). LOB_Detroit 7, Texas 4. 2B_Hicks 2 (10), Iglesias (23), Beltre (17). HR_Martinez (9), off Grilli; Chirinos (14), off Verlander; Gallo (34), off Verlander; Napoli (24), off Verlander. RBIs_Martinez (46), Presley (12), Iglesias 2 (41), Choo (52), Beltre (50), Mazara (74), Gallo 2 (64), Napoli 3 (52), Chirinos (31). SB_Odor (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 4 (Mahtook 3, Castellanos). RISP_Detroit 2 for 10; Texas 3 for 7.

Runners moved up_Presley, Iglesias, Beltre. GIDP_Presley, Choo.

DP_Detroit 1 (Kinsler, Iglesias, Cabrera); Texas 1 (Odor, Napoli).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, L, 8-8 6 8 5 5 0 8 114 4.11 Jimenez 2-3 0 1 0 1 1 18 11.00 Stumpf 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.74 Saupold 1 3 4 4 4 2 34 3.54 Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Griffin, W, 6-3 5 5 1 1 2 4 93 5.07 Barnette 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 1 40 5.49 Bush, H, 6 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.74 Grilli 1 3 1 1 0 1 24 6.06

Inherited runners-scored_Stumpf 1-1, Bush 1-0. WP_Griffin, Saupold.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Sean Barber; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:23. A_20,636 (48,114).

