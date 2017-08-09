501.5
Rally cat: Molina slam after cat runs on field leads Cards

By The Associated Press August 9, 2017 11:48 pm 08/09/2017 11:48pm
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina is congratulated by Dexter Fowler after hitting a grand slam against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. At left is Matt Carpenter, who also scored on the home run. (Chris Lee/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Yadier Molina hit a grand slam one pitch after a cat ran onto the field in the sixth inning, helping the St. Louis Cardinals rally to beat the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals loaded the bases off Royals relievers Brandon Maurer and Peter Moylan. Molina was at the plate, with two outs, when the cat came onto the field and ran toward the center field wall.

On the next pitch, Molina drilled his 14th homer of the season into the left field seats for his fifth career slam.

Melky Cabrera hit his 15th home run, a two-run shot, that had given the Royals a 5-4 lead in the fifth.

