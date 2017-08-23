Pujols passes Sosa on HR list, Angels beat Rangers 10-1

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer to become the major league career leader in home runs by a player born outside the United States, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 10-1 on Tuesday night.

Pujols hit his 19th homer of the season and the 610th of his career, snapping his tie with Sammy Sosa for eighth all-time.

Kaleb Cowart also hit a three-run homer, and Kole Calhoun had three hits and drove in two runs to keep the Angels a half-game back of the Minnesota Twins for the second AL wild card.

Rangers right-hander Tyson Ross (3-3) allowed three runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings. Los Angeles righty Ricky Nolasco allowed a run over 4 2/3 innings, and Keynan Middleton (5-1) followed with 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the victory.

The Angels have won 10 of their last 13 games and pounded out 16 hits Tuesday. Cowart’s home run came in the fifth to give the Angels a 6-1 lead. It was his third home run of the season.

Pujols hit his in the seventh against right-hander Nick Gardewine, who was making his major league debut. The three runs were unearned because of an error by shortstop Elvis Andrus.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rangers: Placed INF/OF Joey Gallo on the seven-day concussion list. Gallo suffered the injury and a broken nose in a collision with RHP Matt Bush chasing a pop-up on Sunday. He is tied for second in the AL in home runs with 35. He was replaced on the roster by INF Phil Gosselin from Triple-A Round Rock.

Angels: 3B Yunel Escobar (right oblique strain) did a full workout and is scheduled to have another Wednesday before a possible rehab assignment. He last played on Aug. 6.

UP NEXT

Rangers: RHP Andrew Cashner (7-9, 3.31 ERA) looks to continue his turnaround in the third of four games against the Angels. He has gone 4-2 with a 2.38 ERA over his last seven starts. He has not face the Angels since 2015.

Angels: LHP Andrew Heaney (0-0, 9.00) is scheduled to make his second start of the season and first at home since April 5, 2016, when he suffered the injury that led to Tommy John surgery. Allowed five runs in five innings in his first start back against Baltimore.

