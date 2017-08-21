501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Puig homers, Dodgers beat…

Puig homers, Dodgers beat Pirates 6-5 in 12 innings

By The Associated Press August 21, 2017 11:55 pm 08/21/2017 11:55pm
Share
Los Angeles Dodgers' Curtis Granderson (6) trots past Pittsburgh Pirates' Jordy Mercer (10) as he rounds the bases after hitting a grand-slam home run in the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yasiel Puig homered in the 12th inning, helped the Los Angeles Dodgers top the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Monday night.

Puig drove a 1-0 pitch from rookie Dovydas Neverauskas (1-1) over the wall in center for his 22nd of the season. The Pirates threatened in the bottom half, putting runners on first and second with two out, but Ross Stripling retired Max Moroff on a liner to right for his second save.

Curtis Granderson hit a grand slam off Gerrit Cole in Los Angeles’ five-run seventh, and Luis Avilan (2-1) pitched one inning for the win.

The Dodgers avoided taking a second consecutive loss for the first time since losing two straight to Atlanta on July 20 and 21. The Pirates have lost seven of their past nine games.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News MLB News National News Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Millions watch eclipse across US

An estimated audience of 200 million people will watch the moon move in front of the sun, either in person, on TV or online.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?