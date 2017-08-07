501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » MLB News » Pirates 3, Tigers 0

Pirates 3, Tigers 0

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 9:54 pm 08/07/2017 09:54pm
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Romine rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .233
c-Martinez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Upton lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .277
Cabrera 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Castellanos 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Mahtook cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .283
McCann c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .249
Machado ss 3 0 0 0 0 3 .295
Zimmermann p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Totals 27 0 1 0 2 8
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Marte lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Harrison 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .278
McCutchen cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .251
Freese 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Polanco rf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .260
Rodriguez ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Cervelli c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .260
Williams p 1 0 0 0 1 0 .065
a-Jaso ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .217
Kontos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 3 5 3 3 3
Detroit 000 000 000—0 1 0
Pittsburgh 010 000 20x—3 5 0

a-homered for Williams in the 7th. b-struck out for Wilson in the 9th. c-struck out for Romine in the 9th.

LOB_Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Cervelli (13). HR_Jaso (8), off Zimmermann. RBIs_Cervelli (31), Jaso 2 (26). SB_McCann (1), Harrison (12), McCutchen (10). CS_Upton (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Kinsler); Pittsburgh 3 (Bell, Freese, Williams). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.

GIDP_Marte, Rodriguez.

DP_Detroit 2 (Machado, Kinsler, Cabrera), (Machado, Kinsler, Cabrera).

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Zimmermann, L, 7-9 7 5 3 3 3 2 106 5.27
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.91
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Williams, W, 5-4 7 1 0 0 2 5 107 4.17
Kontos, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.76
Nicasio, S, 2-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.25

HBP_Zimmermann (Polanco).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:37. A_21,651 (38,362).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

