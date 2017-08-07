Pirates 3, Tigers 0

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Romine rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|c-Martinez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Cabrera 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Castellanos 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Mahtook cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Machado ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.295
|Zimmermann p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Adduci ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|2
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|McCutchen cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.251
|Freese 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Polanco rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Rodriguez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Cervelli c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Williams p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.065
|a-Jaso ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.217
|Kontos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|20x—3
|5
|0
a-homered for Williams in the 7th. b-struck out for Wilson in the 9th. c-struck out for Romine in the 9th.
LOB_Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Cervelli (13). HR_Jaso (8), off Zimmermann. RBIs_Cervelli (31), Jaso 2 (26). SB_McCann (1), Harrison (12), McCutchen (10). CS_Upton (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 1 (Kinsler); Pittsburgh 3 (Bell, Freese, Williams). RISP_Detroit 0 for 3; Pittsburgh 0 for 3.
GIDP_Marte, Rodriguez.
DP_Detroit 2 (Machado, Kinsler, Cabrera), (Machado, Kinsler, Cabrera).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Zimmermann, L, 7-9
|7
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|106
|5.27
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.91
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Williams, W, 5-4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|107
|4.17
|Kontos, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.76
|Nicasio, S, 2-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.25
HBP_Zimmermann (Polanco).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:37. A_21,651 (38,362).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.