Pirates 3, Tigers 0

Detroit Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 S.Marte lf 4 0 0 0 An.Rmne rf 2 0 0 0 Hrrison 2b 4 0 1 0 V.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0 McCtchn cf 4 0 1 0 Upton lf 2 0 0 0 J.Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 Mi.Cbrr 1b 3 0 0 0 Freese 3b 3 0 0 0 Cstllns 3b 3 0 0 0 G.Plnco rf 2 1 1 0 Mahtook cf 3 0 0 0 S.Rdrig ss 3 0 0 0 J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0 Crvelli c 2 1 1 1 D.Mchdo ss 3 0 0 0 Tr.Wllm p 1 0 0 0 Zmmrmnn p 2 0 0 0 Jaso ph 1 1 1 2 A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Kontos p 0 0 0 0 Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 Totals 27 0 1 0 Totals 27 3 5 3

Detroit 000 000 000—0 Pittsburgh 010 000 20x—3

DP_Detroit 2. LOB_Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Cervelli (13). HR_Jaso (8). SB_J.McCann (1), Harrison (12), McCutchen (10). CS_Upton (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Detroit Zimmermann L,7-9 7 5 3 3 3 2 Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Pittsburgh Williams W,5-4 7 1 0 0 2 5 Kontos H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 Nicasio S,2-5 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Zimmermann (Polanco).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:37. A_21,651 (38,362).

