Pirates 3, Tigers 0

|Detroit
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|S.Marte lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|An.Rmne rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrrison 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|V.Mrtin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Upton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mi.Cbrr 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Freese 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cstllns 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Plnco rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Mahtook cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|S.Rdrig ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|J.McCnn c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Crvelli c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|D.Mchdo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tr.Wllm p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrmnn p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jaso ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|A.Wlson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kontos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adduci ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|27
|3
|5
|3
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|000
|20x—3
DP_Detroit 2. LOB_Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Cervelli (13). HR_Jaso (8). SB_J.McCann (1), Harrison (12), McCutchen (10). CS_Upton (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Detroit
|Zimmermann L,7-9
|7
|5
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Williams W,5-4
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|Kontos H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Nicasio S,2-5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Zimmermann (Polanco).
Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:37. A_21,651 (38,362).
