Pirates 3, Tigers 0

By The Associated Press August 7, 2017 9:54 pm 08/07/2017 09:54pm
Detroit Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Kinsler 2b 4 0 0 0 S.Marte lf 4 0 0 0
An.Rmne rf 2 0 0 0 Hrrison 2b 4 0 1 0
V.Mrtin ph 1 0 0 0 McCtchn cf 4 0 1 0
Upton lf 2 0 0 0 J.Bell 1b 3 0 0 0
Mi.Cbrr 1b 3 0 0 0 Freese 3b 3 0 0 0
Cstllns 3b 3 0 0 0 G.Plnco rf 2 1 1 0
Mahtook cf 3 0 0 0 S.Rdrig ss 3 0 0 0
J.McCnn c 3 0 1 0 Crvelli c 2 1 1 1
D.Mchdo ss 3 0 0 0 Tr.Wllm p 1 0 0 0
Zmmrmnn p 2 0 0 0 Jaso ph 1 1 1 2
A.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Kontos p 0 0 0 0
Adduci ph 1 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0
Totals 27 0 1 0 Totals 27 3 5 3
Detroit 000 000 000—0
Pittsburgh 010 000 20x—3

DP_Detroit 2. LOB_Detroit 2, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Cervelli (13). HR_Jaso (8). SB_J.McCann (1), Harrison (12), McCutchen (10). CS_Upton (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Zimmermann L,7-9 7 5 3 3 3 2
Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Williams W,5-4 7 1 0 0 2 5
Kontos H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
Nicasio S,2-5 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Zimmermann (Polanco).

Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:37. A_21,651 (38,362).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

