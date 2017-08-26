Pirates 1, Reds 0

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Marte lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|McCutchen cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Rivero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Freese 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Frazier rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Mercer ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Stewart c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Cole p
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.156
|a-Osuna ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rodriguez 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Totals
|28
|1
|4
|1
|1
|10
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Peraza ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Votto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.311
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.257
|Gennett 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Suarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Schebler rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Castillo p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.080
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Cozart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.307
|Lorenzen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Totals
|30
|0
|5
|0
|0
|10
|Pittsburgh
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000—0
|5
|0
a-flied out for Cole in the 8th. b-flied out for Peralta in the 8th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Bell (23). HR_Cole (1), off Castillo. RBIs_Cole (3). SB_Peraza (17), Barnhart (4). S_Stewart, Cole, Castillo.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Marte 2); Cincinnati 4 (Hamilton, Duvall, Castillo 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Osuna. GIDP_Suarez.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Freese, Harrison, Bell).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 11-8
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|100
|3.99
|Nicasio, H, 21
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.90
|Rivero, S, 15-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|1.27
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, L, 2-7
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|106
|3.26
|Peralta
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.41
|Lorenzen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.35
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:28. A_35,259 (42,319).
