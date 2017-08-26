Pirates 1, Reds 0

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .255 Harrison 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .277 McCutchen cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280 Bell 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Rivero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Freese 3b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Frazier rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Mercer ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .253 Stewart c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .190 Cole p 1 1 1 1 0 0 .156 a-Osuna ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rodriguez 1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Totals 28 1 4 1 1 10

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Peraza ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .311 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .257 Gennett 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Suarez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Schebler rf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .239 Barnhart c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Castillo p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .080 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Cozart ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .307 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Totals 30 0 5 0 0 10

Pittsburgh 000 001 000—1 4 0 Cincinnati 000 000 000—0 5 0

a-flied out for Cole in the 8th. b-flied out for Peralta in the 8th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Bell (23). HR_Cole (1), off Castillo. RBIs_Cole (3). SB_Peraza (17), Barnhart (4). S_Stewart, Cole, Castillo.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Marte 2); Cincinnati 4 (Hamilton, Duvall, Castillo 2). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 4; Cincinnati 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Osuna. GIDP_Suarez.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Freese, Harrison, Bell).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 11-8 7 5 0 0 0 6 100 3.99 Nicasio, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.90 Rivero, S, 15-16 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 1.27 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, L, 2-7 7 3 1 1 1 9 106 3.26 Peralta 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 3.41 Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.35

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:28. A_35,259 (42,319).

