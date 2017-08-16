Pina’s homer leads Brewers to 7-6 comeback win over Pirates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Manny Pina hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to lift the Milwaukee Brewers to 7-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

Pina’s one-out shot to right field came off Pirates reliever Juan Nicasio (1-5).

The Pirates grabbed an early lead on Josh Bell’s run-scoring single in the first. Pittsburgh extended the lead to 4-0 in the third on consecutive two-out, run-scoring singles by Andrew McCutchen, Bell and David Freese.

The Brewers broke through in the third on Keon Broxton’s lead-off home run. Former Pirate Neil Walker smacked a two-run homer later in the inning to cut the lead to 4-3.

Milwaukee pulled even in the sixth on Travis Shaw’s lead-off homer, the third home run off Pittsburgh starter Gerrit Cole.

Pittsburgh regained the lead in the seventh on Josh Harrison’s RBI single.

The Brewers tied it again in the bottom of the inning when Broxton homered off reliever George Kontos.

Bell led off the eighth with a triple and scored on Adam Frazier’s single off Milwaukee reliever Anthony Swarzak (1-0). Corey Knebel earned his 24th save in 29 chances.

